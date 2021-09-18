The 102nd season of the National Football League has begun, its 32 teams will contest 17 dates to reach Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in February 2022.

Several teams have started the season with new quarterbacks, the most notable being the New England Patriots, who opted for rookie Mac Jones – from the University of Alabama – over veteran Cam Newton, leaving it to chance who will will secure ownership.

And it is that after the departure of Tom Brady last year, the Pats failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in the last 20 years, saddening their fans and confirming the end of a successful era.

We must remember that Brady’s last year in the New England Patriots was very complicated, as he did not have the support of his offensive line, receivers, running backs and tight ends, but they still had a winning season in 2020, although it did not reach him. for more.

His departure, which enigmatically seemed his retirement, ended up being his subsequent enlistment with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in a decision that seemed to seal his fate as a period quarterback; But he had one more surprise in store and managed to lead the Central Florida team to Super Bowl LV, giving this NFL franchise its second victory.

Thus, the name of Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr., who turned 44 on August 3, was inscribed in the history of the great stories of the NFL by winning his seventh Super Bowl ring and being considered once again as the MVP of the Great Game, as he had achieved on 4 previous occasions, coupled with his three NFL MVP recognitions, among many other marks and distinctions.

This season, many could hope that his farewell from the grills will be marked so that in a few years he will enter the Hall of Fame; for others, he will continue to play for a few more years, taking into account the way the League is played now and the protection that the NFL provides to passers.

It has to be said: Brady has a fancy team, with receivers like Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Justin Watson, Tyler Johnson and his “old” friend, tight end Rob Gronkowski, as well as his running back Leonard Fournette, which ranks as a strong candidate to play the postseason and, in one of those, get a two-time championship that no one has achieved precisely since Tom Brady and his Patriots in the 2004 and 2005 seasons.

Whatever happens, from that quarterback chosen in the sixth round with pick 199 from the 2000 NFL Draft, that player from the University of Michigan and who today is considered the best in the history of the NFL, remains a true example of dedication, discipline, commitment to their teams and a vision of what an athlete has to mean on and off the courts.

Regardless of what his detractors establish by the black stories about deflated balls, play stealing or his closeness to Donald Trump at some point, his legacy is present and he will continue to reap achievements during the seasons that remain to be played.

That makes him a football forever who will also be grateful to his head coach Bill Belichick and his personal trainer Alex Guerrero.

Will Brady be the best quarterback in the history of the circuit? You will have the answer, dear reader. Ah! And the numbers with which Brady ends his career.

Amador Gutierrez Guigui