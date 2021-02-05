Brady and Gronkowski, in training with Tampa Bay. Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

The Tom Brady effect is contagious. The quarterback made the Patriots successful, a team that had won nothing – from zero Super Bowl titles to six. Up to 218 different players have accompanied Brady (California, 43 years old) to play the NFL grand final in the last 20 years. One of them has been a bull named Robert James Rob Gronkowski (New York, 31 years old). The 1.98 meter tight end won three championship rings and in a sudden decision retired at 29, sidelined by concussions, fractures and tears. A string of unexpected events led both players to a low-key team, Tampa Bay, becoming the second-best NFL duo of all time and reaching the Super Bowl.

Brady and Gronwkowski were two underrated players in the selection process, the draft. The historic quarterback was signed by the Patriots at the 199th pick in 2000. Gronk he was picked 42nd in 2010. The man who trusted them was Bill Belichick, the Pats’ coach and a regular talent scout. Both players agreed in nine seasons and reached five Super Bowl games, with the triumphs of (2015, 2017 and 2019). Gronwkowski, charged with hitting on offense and catching passes, was a regular in the infirmary. “I had nine surgeries, I probably had 20 concussions [cerebrales] in my life. I remember five in which I passed out, “he said in an interview with CBS. He retired in 2019, but was not separated from the media spotlight.

Gronk, loving to participate in whatever commercial is presented to him, signed last March a contract with the largest professional wrestling company in the United States, WWE, to get into the ring occasionally. His first great foray into the ring, and where he was hooked on adrenaline, had occurred in 2017 during a brief intervention in the largest event of the company and even, already in 2020, he won a championship. His career as showman it was just beginning until something began to move in Tampa (Florida).

Tom Brady, after two decades with the Patriots, decided to don the sweater of the Buccaneers. The news shook the NFL and the sport because it was like watching Michael Jordan put on the Washington Wizards uniform and not the Bulls uniform. Before the arrival of the new quarterback, the Bucs hadn’t reached stellar plans since 2003, the year they lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy from the Super Bowl. The forecasts saw a Brady with a good competition near the retirement. What they found was a team that found a leader on the field with a $ 50 million two-year contract.

In building Brady’s Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski raised his hand to play again. The Patriots, who had already suffered the departure of their legend, negotiated the hiring of the athlete. According to Gronk, Tampa was the only place he wanted to play. “Everyone keeps asking me if Tom brought me. Obviously Tom’s arrival helped, but he was like the aperitif, there are other reasons, ”said the player.

The Bucs, injected with Brady-Gronkowski adrenaline, won 11 games and lost just five in the regular season. They managed to qualify for playoffs, on their way they removed Washington from the classification and, above all, they eliminated two of the great favorites: New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers. Last November, the Bucs duo became the second-highest scoring pair in history, with 96, behind only the Colts’ Peyton Manning-Marvin Harrison tandem (114).

If something Gronkowski has patented, it is his celebration after each touchdown, he calls him Gronk spike, in which the oval ball hits the ground at almost 60 miles per hour, according to an MIT study for Boston Herald. That move, a delicacy for advertisers, waits to go on stage in the Super Bowl thanks to a pass from Brady. As in his best times against Patrick Mahomes’ effervescent Kansas City team.