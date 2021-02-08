Despite the almost insurmountable difficulty of forging a consensus when it comes to sports controversies, Tom Brady long ago closed the debate on who is the best football player in history. Today almost no one dares to dispute that honor. And whoever does it can only give a pat and feel sorry for him for such ignorance, stubbornness or simple stupidity. But at Raymond James Stadium, the one in San Mateo opened the dispute, this yes reasonable, of whether he can already be considered as the most dominant figure to ever play in any team sport. The question is pertinent because the numbers in its favor are staggering. In his 21 years in the NFL, the most demanding league of all, he counts ten finals and seven champion titles. It holds one more ring than any franchise has knotted since the inception of the Super Bowl. Only two, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, really come close. And the latter because they had the immense fortune to count him in his ranks during the twenty years in which he brought them out of mediocrity and raised them to the top of the podium.

From this Sunday, the ’12’ presumes to be also the only one capable of reigning in the biggest event in American sport in three different decades. And one of the two quarterbacks who have managed to command two different teams in their assault on heaven. Only Peyton Manning had done it (with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos), until the boy who grew up dreaming of emulating Joe Montana and ended up becoming a myth of a caliber far superior to any other the NFL has seen parade decided , at 43, leaving behind the team of his entire life to put on the clothes of the Tampa Bay Buccanners, who had not made the playoffs for thirteen years. Less than a year later after that daring bet, after the most complicated campaign in remembrance, the Florida men added another Vince Lombardi trophy to which they tied in 2003, after rip defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 apart.

No one had ever won the Super Bowl in their stadium before. Yet another door knocked down by the Brady Buccanneers, Final MVP for the fifth time who entered the NFL as number 199 of the ‘draft’ of the year 2000, after executing a review from beginning to end. Because the Chiefs came out already battered from a first half in which the Buccaneers defense set the pace and they never recovered. The American Conference champions took a toll on the absence of their starting tackles, which left Mahomes unprotected. Todd Bowles, the Tampa team’s defensive coordinator, blinded the Texan from long-throwing opportunities, reducing him to short passes that went nowhere. The strategy worked like a Swiss watch.

Mahomes Black Day



It is true that Andy Reid’s team opened the hostilities, but the setback only ignited Brady, who had a curious statistic: he had not scored a touchdown in his nine Super Bowls. Just one field goal as baggage from his appearances in the decisive duel with the Patriots. In the first in command of the Buccaneers, he broke the streak. A 75-yard drive in just over four and a half minutes summed up his greatness. The play was capped off by Rob Gronkowski, his best sidekick in the old days and the new. The touchdown made them the highest-scoring couple in Super Bowl history, breaking the tie they had with the pair made up of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice in the San Francisco 49ers.

With a well-oiled offense and superb defense, the Buccaneers put the win back on track with two more touchdowns before the break. The first, the result of another association between Brady and Gronkowski. The second, with a pass from San Mateo so that Antonio Brown, his guest at the Florida mansion he shares with his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, and their children, could put the 21-6 on the edge of the break. The star was on fire.

For the fifth time in his career, Mahomes went into halftime without a touchdown in his bag. He needed an imperial reaction. But Brady kept on the accelerator and his defensive line gave him no choice. A touchdown by Leonard Fournette shortly into the second half ended up shrouding the Missouri team. Subjected to a capital pressure and without armor, Mahomes fell apart and the Chiefs couldn’t even make up the scoreboard. The Texan fell under the yoke of Brady as Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers did, other geniuses of this sport who had nothing left but to prostrate themselves before the intelligence to read the game, the voracity and the leadership of an unparalleled competitor. He is called to one day pick up the torch, but the relay will have to wait. Because Brady wants to keep fighting. In Super Bowl LV he rose to the stratosphere. Glory to the eternal myth.