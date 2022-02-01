American football superstar Tom Brady He assured that he has not yet decided if he will retire or continue his prodigious career in the NFL at 44 years old, in a recording broadcast this Monday on his podcast.

“Sometimes it takes a little while to really assess how you feel and what you want to do. I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make any decision,” the quarterback said on his “Let’s Go” podcast.

Brady’s statements about his future

“I’ll know when the time is right. I’m lucky to have played for so long. As things go in my career…there’s a lot of interest in when I’m going to stop playing. I get it. I’ll find out when I find out. No I’m going to hurry,” he added.

On Saturday, the world of American football was turned upside down after ESPN reported the retirement of the man who is considered the best player in NFL history, with an exceptional career (winner of seven Super Bowls) and longevity (22 years in the countryside).

Other media assured then that Brady had not yet decided. “I’m responsible for what I say and do, and not what other people say or do. For me, it’s literally day to day, trying to make a big decision for myself and my family,” Brady explained.

“There were some very important (playoff) games this weekend, and I know how hard those players work to prepare for them (games),” said the man who may have played his last game on January 23, when he lost. against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC semifinals.

The effects of a possible retirement of Brady

If he ended his career, the NFL would lose its greatest player, who won six championship rings in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before adding a seventh in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A man of all records, Brady, named a five-time Super Bowl MVP and a three-time regular season MVP, owns the number of successful touchdowns (624), passing yards (84,520) and regular season wins (243).

