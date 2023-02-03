Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, said Thursday that they will try to hire for one day for the 2023 NFL season Tom

Brady to honor the 20 seasons he was on the team.

“We will do everything in our power to bring him back to sign as a Patriot and honor him.”Kraft revealed about the intention of saying goodbye on the pitch of the quarterback who gave New England six Super Bowls.

Brady, a ‘last dance’

Last Wednesday, Tom Brady, winner of seven Super Bowl rings and considered the best player in the NFL, announced his retirement from American football after 23 seasons in the league and at the age of 45.

Brady won six of his championships with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team with which he played his last three seasons.



Robert Kraft explained that the intention to sign him for one day is something that all Patriots fans want.

“Not only do I love him, our fans are crying out for him and to us, he has always been and always will be a Patriot. We will do everything in our power to bring him back, sign him as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come.” years”explained the manager.

To finalize the operation, the Patriots will have to wait for Brady to finish his contract with the Buccaneers and become a free agent, something that will happen on March 15.

The New England owner pointed out how important it is for his team to give a great send-off to the greatest figure in franchise history.

“He did a lot to bring life and good spirits to our community, he is a much loved figure, he earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our city and we have had some great ones.”Kraft emphasized.

Tom Brady was drafted by New England in 2000, remained on the team until 2019, from there he went to the Bucs, with whom he played between 2020 and 2022.

EFE AGENCY

More news