Quarterback Tom Brady signed a 2022 contract extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday. so he will become a free agent in 2023 to sign with another team if he wishes.

During this week the general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jason Licht, downplayed the interest of the Miami Dolphins for securing the services of the 15-time Pro Bowl selection for the 2023 season.

The negotiation



The deal Miami offered Brady, plus playing for them the following yearis to make him a minority owner of the team.

“We haven’t had any discussions about it. We’re focused on getting Tom, Todd Bowles, myself and the entire coaching staff to plan for the season, we’re excited about this year and moving forward with it.” Licht told a news conference on Tuesday.

The Buccaneers reported that with the restructuring of the quarterback’s contract they managed to free up a space of nine million dollars in the salary cap required by the NFL before the Draft that starts next week.

The The 44-year-old quarterback will earn $10.3 million in 2022, a below-average salary for quarterbacks. that appear with an average of 25 million per season.

B.Rady preferred to secure his position as a free agent for the 2023 season than sign a contract that would return him to the elite of the highest paid at his position. Tom Brady, who had announced his retirement from the NFL last February and who a few weeks later reversed his decision to announce his return, is the most successful Super Bowl winner in NFL history with seven.



The new Tampa Bay coach for the following season will be Todd Bowles, former defensive coordinator of the team chosen to succeed Bruce Arians, retired, who led the Bucs to Super Bowl LV, with Brady at the controls.

Now that the No. 12 jersey owner’s signature is on the paper, the Bucs front office can turn their attention to re-signing defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and Brady’s weapon of choice, tight end Rob Gronkowski.

EFE