It was at the end of October when, after months of rumors, Tom Brady (San Mateo, California, 45 years old) and Gisele Bündchen (Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, 43 years old) made their divorce official after 13 years of marriage and two children in common. What seemed like the perfect couple announced their break through their social networks, each one in their own way. Since then, the ex-soccer player and the model have not stopped raining down alleged couples that, in all cases, have not ceased to be rumors and speculation and that they themselves have come out to deny. But this time is different. the american medium page six published this Monday some compromising images of Brady together with the also model Irina Shayk (Yemanzhelinsk, Russia, 37 years old).

The photographs distributed exclusively by the digital medium show the couple in a very affectionate attitude and making gestures of complicity inside the ex-soccer player’s car. The sequence began on Friday, when the athlete approached the Bel-Air hotel in Los Angeles, where the Russian model was staying, to pick her up and take her to his home. They were not seen again until the next morning, when Brady returned to the hotel to drop off Shayk—who was wearing the same clothes as the night before. They wouldn’t go long without seeing each other. Hours later, the NFL star returned to the establishment to pick her up again.

Rumors about their possible relationship date back to last May, when they met at the wedding of the millionaire art heir, Joe Nahmad, in Sardinia (Italy). A witness to the wedding stated that the supermodel was aware of the athlete throughout the link, but that her approach did not go any further. Quickly, the representatives of both clarified that it was “completely false, a malicious and fictitious story.” A month later, the story is very different. Although at first the spokesmen defended that it was a “purely platonic relationship”, the couple would have been getting to know each other and approaching positions in recent weeks.

Sources close to the couple have defended that it is a “casual romance”: “This is something new and, for the moment, informal.” At the same time that the rumors of a possible courtship began to dominate the chronicle of the heart at an international level, the american medium People I was looking for Bündchen’s first reactions. A person close to the supermodel claimed that she “just wants him to be happy.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at a gala held in February 2019, in Los Angeles (California). Sipa USA (Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA / Cord)

In fact, these sources affirm that since she is the one who filed for divorce, she only wants the best for her ex-husband and father of her children. What seemed like a perfect relationship ended up being dynamited after the athlete, after having withdrawn from the playing fields, decided to return to them. In an interview for elle, Bündchen stated that he did not like the idea of ​​Brady returning to competition: “I have my concerns: it is a very violent sport and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I’ve had those conversations with him over and over again. He also has to find joy from him, ”he said, after explaining that she had already made sacrifices to be together.

In his first interview after the divorce, with the magazine Vanity Fair, the model referred to the breakup as “the death of a dream”: “It’s hard because you imagined that your life was going to be a certain way and you did everything you could. As a child, she believed in fairy tales. It’s beautiful to believe in that.” A few pages in which Bündchen describes himself as a wounded bird that is now free after describing the relationship as a prison: “When you love someone, you don’t put them in a prison and tell them: ‘This is the life you have to live’; you set him free to be who he is, and if you want to fly in the same direction, that’s awesome.”

Since his divorce, the former football player has been associated with familiar faces such as Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski or Reese Witherspoon. None of them has been formalized or confirmed, which would leave Shayk as the athlete’s first relationship after their separation.

Bradley Cooper with Irina Shayk and her daughter for a walk, in 2018, in New York. INSTARimages.com (INSTARimages.com / Cordon Press)

On the other side is the Russian supermodel, who since her break with actor Bradley Cooper has been linked to rapper Kayne West. In addition, in recent months, international media took for granted a reconciliation between Cooper and Shayk. The ex-partner, who has a daughter together, six-year-old Lea, seemed to be trying again. But the new images with Brady have made it clear that it was not a reconciliation, but a good relationship between them.

Neither Brady nor Shayk have yet ruled on the matter. It remains to be seen if, as the sources say, it is a casual and informal relationship or if they really end up becoming one of the most sought after and persecuted couples in the United States.