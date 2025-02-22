02/22/2025



Updated at 7:02 p.m.





Tom Brady and Irina Shayk would have resumed his romance, as he has revealed exclusively ‘Page Six’. The former football player and the Russian supermodel would be giving a second chance after more than a year of his brief relationship, which ended in October 2023 after a few months of courtship.

“Tom and Irina have begun to come out together again and are open to see how things evolve,” said a source close to the couple to the US portal. Although the relationship between the two did not consolidate at all, it seems that they would be willing to see where this new stage takes them.

The approach between the two has been discreet, but it is rumored that they could be planning a getaway together in the coming weeks. “They have been talking on the phone,” says another source and adds that, “neither has a series relationship at this time, so why not make a trip?”

It should be noted that the relationship between the athlete and the model began in July 2023, after having met at the wedding of multimillionaire Joe Nahmad with the model Madison Headrick in Sardinia. Since then, they were seen together several times, including a 48 -hour stay at a luxurious London hotel, as well as were photographed during their appointments in New York and Los Angeles. However, the initial intensity faded with the months and both decided to take separate paths in October of that same year.









Tom and Irina’s love history

It should be noted that both Tom and Irina have been the focus of the headlines for their love relationships with different public characters. For its part, the model maintained a four -year relationship with Bradley Cooperwith whom he shares the raising of his daughter Lea de Seine. In addition, it has also been related to the footballer Cristiano Ronaldowith whom he was five years, producer Valerio Morabito and the drummer of Linkin ParkRob Bourdon.

On the other hand, Brady was married for 13 years with the supermodel Gisele Bündchenof whom he divorced in October 2022. Before her, he was sentimentally involved with actress Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares his first child, John. He has also been linked to figures such as Layla Roberts, Tara Reid and Kim Kardashian.

Gtres





So far, neither Tom Brady nor Irina Shayk has ruled on the rumors of romance and, according to ‘Page Six’, the representatives of both have not responded to the requests of comments made by the portal.