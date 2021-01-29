Tom Brady is the best quarterback in the history of American football. In addition to his masterful moves, he and his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, are also proficient in real estate. The player’s plans to stay at least two more seasons with the Tampa Buccaners (Florida), the team that just got into the Super Bowl, forced his family to seek permanent residence on the island. In recent months, one of America’s richest celebrity couples has sold their New York stomping ground, their Boston home, and recently bought a property on Indian Creek, Miami’s “millionaires bunker.”

Although there has been talk of this purchase for a month, the couple continues to rent the house in Miami to the iconic baseball player Derek Jeter for almost 62,000 euros per month, as published Tampa bay times. Logical, since the project is to demolish the mansion on lot number 26 to build an ecological and sustainable house. The island of Miami in which Julio Iglesias has several plots is known for the great privacy it offers its residents and for being a magnet for celebrities, from different walks of life, the latest Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, daughter and son-in-law of the former president Donald Trump.

The soccer player and the model have come to have more than six properties. In recent times they have sold their luxurious property in Tribeca (New York) and their home in Brookline (Massachusetts), which they acquired while Brady was the star of the New England Patriots. The first for 30.5 million euros, for which they obtained a profit of 8.2 million. The couple keep an apartment in the same building in Manhattan but smaller than the 900 square meters that the property had, sold at 70 Vestry.

With the departure of 43-year-old Brady from the New England Patriots in early 2020, the dynamics of the multi-million dollar marriage changed. Bündchen asked her husband after hearing about his career plans: “And when are you going to do things at home? When are you going to take the children to school?” Brady recounted last April on Howard Stern’s show. “She also told me that this was a big part of our marriage, that I had to like her, activities that I had to participate in because she also had her goals and her own dreams,” continued the superstar. In the same interview, he said that he kept a letter from his wife in which he explained why she was not satisfied with her marriage, and that it was signed two years ago. “It is very easy for men to focus on their careers but it is important to make family decisions,” she says.

The couple met in 2006 on a blind date, which the model has described as love at first sight because they struck a special connection early on. They were married in February 2009. Bündchen, 40, is one of the most sought-after models of her generation and until 2017 topped the list of highest-paid models for 15 consecutive years. Now she is away from the catwalks, but participates in some campaigns of luxury brands. He is estimated to have a net worth of $ 360 million.

Brady, meanwhile, has been named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player four times, an all-time high, and has won six Super Bowls. His net worth is estimated to be between $ 180 million and $ 200 million. Together they form one of the wealthiest marriages among American celebrities, behind Kim Kardashian and Kaney West, and Beyoncé and Jay Z, among few others.

The couple have two sons, Benjamin, 11, and a girl, Vivian, eight. Brady, meanwhile, has another son, Jack, 13, from his previous relationship with American actress and model Bridget Moynathan. The boy lives with her in New York. When last Sunday’s game ended, Brady ran into the stands to ask if he could say hi to Jack. “I love you, boy,” he said in his arms. Bündchen uploaded an Instagram story that night that read “We love you and we are so proud of you, Dad!” His ex also congratulated him on the feat: “I could not be more proud, Tom Brady said he would and he did.”