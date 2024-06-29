“Before we start, are you also called Bianchi?” the photographer asks. Tom Bianchi (Chicago, 78 years old) on the other end of the phone. The artist, a gay icon for his photographs of nude men and his fight against homophobia, is surprised by the coincidence. When his interlocutor explains that it is a very common surname in Italy, he is even more surprised. “I didn’t know that. An Italian friend told me that the bianchi They were those who fought against the Pope (Boniface VIII) and in favor of the king of France (Philip the Fair). Dante (Alighieri) was a bianchi”, he continues from his home in Palm Springs, a Californian city dubbed the “courtyard of the stars” for its high density of the rich and famous.

Bianchi has lived his entire life and career honoring his rebellious surname. His work, sensual and provocative, challenges traditional powers, social conventions and messages of political and religious hate. “Yes, everything I have done has been a challenge to homophobia,” he confirms in conversation with ICON. In 1975, he left his successful career as a lawyer at the Columbia Pictures film studios to begin photographing friends, lovers and acquaintances with his Polaroid camera on the wild beaches of Fire Island, just outside of New York, an oasis for the community. homosexual since the 20s of the last century. Those images, drenched in sex and men in (and without) tiny Speedo swimsuits, have become a mainstay of culture queer. Today, some of those polaroids are being exhibited at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, in the exhibition Fragile Beauty which brings together a selection of pieces from the vast photography collection of Elton John and his husband, David Furnish.

More information

“I am HIV positive, so I was never bold enough to think that I would be this age or achieve everything I have achieved,” Bianchi admits. “Gay men of my generation believed that we were going to die sad and alone. “I didn’t know that I would live to be 78 years old or that I would have a husband as intelligent and attractive as the one I have… and 29 years younger than me,” he adds triumphantly. Athletic, tanned, vital, the artist continues working every day. He is also writing his autobiography, in which he will chronicle his life from the gray Chicago of the 1940s to the sunny California of today, passing through the turbulent New York of the 1970s and the lively beaches of Fire Island. from the eighties. “My mother had me very young, after being raped. So a raped woman was considered ‘damaged merchandise’. She then married a man who never wanted to be my legal father. She came to think that my homosexuality was the result of all that. I’m writing about this now and it’s being cathartic. Reviewing one’s life is cathartic,” he notes.

He arrived in New York in the summer of 1969, shortly after the Stonewall riotsWhat was life like for the LGTBIQ+ community then? It was a hopeful time when people were starting to come out without worrying about the consequences. But it was also a time when people queer They continued to be arrested for their sexuality. Stonewall did not end prejudices, Stonewall helped us present ourselves as real people and stop putting up with those prejudices.

Was that when you came out? No, I graduated from Law School (I studied at Northwestern University in Chicago, one of the best in the United States). In high school I had an affair with the captain of the football team, but he broke my heart. At that time, the mere idea of ​​a boy dating another boy was strange.

Many of us suffer bullying as children for being gay. Did this happen to you too? Of course. I remember that feeling of having to hide a part of me. From a very young age I knew I was gay, I believed I had to keep it a secret. When people asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, I couldn’t even say that I wanted to be an artist. Then he sounded very gay, so he responded that he dreamed of being an architect.

In the end he studied law and was a corporate lawyer. How did you become an artist? Ignoring my parents’ advice. I was born in 1945, in the Midwest of the United States. So you weren’t born to be an artist. At that time, and in that place, that was not an option. I studied law and became a lawyer for Columbia Pictures. At a conference they gave me a Polaroid SX-70 camera. I was already starting to paint and make sculptures, and I started taking Polaroid photos on Fire Island. I did it for a reason: then no one knew that such a wonderful place for people existed queer. He didn’t want any other gay person to grow up not knowing that the Fire gay community existed. This is how I began to document my life and that of my friends, in 1975. I was 29 years old.

Do you remember what was the first photograph you took? Yes, the photo of a dick on a chaise longue. At the time I was dating a guy named Tom. He was my first model. He was an attractive, athletic man who had posed for adult entertainment magazines, so it wasn’t unfamiliar territory for him.

Which photographers influenced your work? One photograph in particular made me go in the opposite direction to everything that was being done at that time. The photo in question was Fred with Tiresby fashion photographer Herb RittsAt that time, every gay man had a poster of that picture in his house in West Hollywood. It was a disturbing image because the model was straight and unattainable. Why should we gay men worship a straight, unattainable man? Was there something wrong with us? I had a lot of gay friends who were very attractive, so I started taking pictures of them.

Their polaroids from the seventies and eighties portray a liberated, beautiful and sexy gay community. Was it as idyllic as it seems? Yes. When I got to Fire Island, I discovered paradise. Those men were like angels. I wanted all gay people to know that there was such a place, the opposite of the Chicago suburbs where I grew up.

Do you miss anything from that time? No. It was an exciting time to be alive and I found that the gay community was full of interesting men, full of talent and creativity. The only thing I miss about that time is how cheap it was to live in New York. You could be an artist and live in a loft. Today you have to be rich to live in a loft in New York. It’s very sad.

He always says that his work is a fight against homophobia. At what point are we in that fight? There are still many places in the world where a gay person can be killed for being gay. There are still many Christian missionaries who go around the world preaching their gospel of hate against gays, and many people who still believe that message. A friend of mine, one of the most attractive men I have ever photographed, was told by a priest that he was gay because he had a distant relationship with his father. Years later, when my friend began to show the first symptoms of HIV, he went back to his parents’ house, went into his father’s office, opened a drawer, took out a gun and shot himself. These things still happen in many places. Now we have to fight for the trans community, for the bisexual community and for all types of sexual identities and orientations. Even in the United States there are still places where you can get into trouble for being gay.

You are a survivor of the HIV/AIDS pandemic that devastated the world in the 1980s and 1990s. How do you remember those years? At first, when the pandemic broke out, the press was talking about “gay cancer.” We thought it was a hoax, that it couldn’t happen to us. We thought they wanted to demonize us, that they wanted to label us as sick. When the disease progressed and we began to lose many friends and acquaintances, it was terrible. I describe it as walking in our sleep. Everything that we gays had fought for was threatened by HIV. And it continues to be threatened. Look at Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, and his “Don’t say gay” law, which prohibits us from saying that we are homosexual. The only good thing about those years of AIDS is that we emerged stronger as a community. I spent ten years of my life fighting for alternative AIDS treatments for gays. Today I am alive because I received one of those treatments. If I had not entered an experimental program in which I played guinea pig, I would not be here.

What impact has PrEP, antiretroviral drugs that prevent HIV transmissionin our community? In my case it is very important. I am HIV positive and my husband, who is 29 years younger than me, is negative and takes PrEP. That allows us to live a life free of fear. PrEP is a very liberating force for our community.

When he started taking photos, 50 years ago, there was no Instagram or OnlyFans. Isn’t there too much technology in our lives? I am in favor of everything that connects us with other people. 25 years ago I met a guy on a website, a portal called DudesNude. We started exchanging photos, you know, like everyone does today. He lived in another city and came to visit me in Palm Springs. The day we met in person we knew we wanted to be together. We have been together for 25 years.

It’s a beautiful love story. It is. A marriage blessed by DudesNude.

Today, thanks to OnlyFans, Anyone can be a porn star. What do you think? It seems wonderful to me. Sex is a divine gift and we must take advantage of it. I think about all those guys who live in Iowa or any other remote place and who now, thanks to platforms like OnlyFans, can have access to a vibrant gay community anywhere in the world. Isn’t that wonderful?

You can follow ICON on Facebook, X, instagram,or subscribe here to the Newsletter.