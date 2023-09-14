Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi announced that it will host the special “Tom & Jerry” event, which will give families and children this weekend a time full of adventures, endless chases and pranks between the beloved cat “Tom” and the cunning mouse “Jerry” and his funny tricks, on Saturday. And Sunday.

Guests of “Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi” will be treated to many diverse entertainment activities and experiences that suit different tastes, as “Tom and Jerry” will shine in the most beautiful clothes to present a wonderful theatrical show that takes guests to a unique world of movement and imagination.

For more fun, children will have the opportunity to meet and interact with Tom and Jerry on the Warner Bros. Plaza stage.

In the “Cartoon Junction” area, guests will have the opportunity to participate in the coloring event held alongside the “Any Mayhem” experience and create the most beautiful works and artistic forms in the colors of their choice. During their exploration of the rest of the areas of “Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi”, guests will also enjoy viewing the most beautiful pictures and paintings of “Tom & Jerry” that decorate various parts of the city, which form ideal backgrounds for taking the most beautiful souvenir photos and sharing them with family and friends.

This distinctive entertainment experience is not complete without visiting the diverse group of food and beverage outlets and tasting the most delicious “waffles” with their beautiful designs inspired by the two characters. Guests can also go to stores spread throughout “Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi” to purchase limited edition gifts and souvenirs.