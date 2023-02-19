The eternal rivals of animated cartoon They went through disappointments that led them to make a crucial decision. What happened to Tom and Jerry in that chapter?

One of the Cartoon most iconic of the last century is undoubtedly “Tom and Jerry”. The cat and the mouse entertained the little ones with their adventures in each of the short films. Hundreds of children spent hours watching the two remembered characters. However, now, fans of the series point out that “they were too young to understand” certain chapters such as the one entitled “The Cat Blues”.

What was “The Cat Blues” about?

The animated series presented episode 103 almost 70 years ago, in 1956. In this one you see Tom sitting crestfallen on the train tracks, with the clear intention of ending his life. However, throughout the chapter, it is known that the reason is that the feline in his dreams is dating another cat.

Regarding this, Jerry he feels calm, because he is fine with tots, who is faithful to him. At least, that’s what he thinks until he sees her sitting in another mouse’s cart. This prompts him to stand on the road next to his friend. Meanwhile, in the background it is heard that the train is near.

It should be noted that many fans thought that this was the end of the animated series for years, but others argued that the end of their lives was not yet close.

It is evident that the chapter transmits to the little ones the harmful message that attempting their life after a love disappointment is a valid option; however, this should not be present in a television drawing aimed at viewers of that age.

