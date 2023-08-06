In 2022, Margot Robbie (Dalby, Australia, 33 years old) was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood thanks to her role in the film Barbie. A little over two weeks ago, the film in which she stars was released and became an international box office success. Only in its first weekend on the billboard, Barbie raised more than 300 million euros. But it is not a one-off event. The Australian actress has not stopped accepting roles since she rose to fame in The wolf of Wall Street (2013), a film directed by Martin Scorsese. However, little is known about her private life, since she prefers to keep her relationship with Tom Ackerley (Surrey, United Kingdom, 33 years old) private, with whom she has been married since 2016.

Robbie has participated in almost thirty projects only as an actress, to which must be added another 10 as a producer, among which is included Barbie. But she has not traveled this path alone, but accompanied by Ackerley, who has also been linked to the world of cinema and television since childhood, despite having always been in the shadows.

More information

They both live surrounded by spotlights, cameras and microphones and, how could it be otherwise, that was the stage where they met and love arose. He was the third assistant director on the film. french suite (2014) and she was one of the secondary characters in the film. Although not too many details are known, the Australian actress has explained how the beginnings with Ackerley were. “I was single and the thought of being in a relationship made me want to throw up. With Tom we were friends for a long time and I was always in love with him. She thought: ‘He will never love me.’ But one day I said: ‘Don’t be stupid, tell him you like him,’ explained the actress in an interview in 2016 for Vogue. The rest is history, despite the fact that they tried to keep their relationship a secret and pretend that it was a simple friendship.

Tom Ackerley and Margot Robbie at the 2020 Golden Globes gala held in Beverly Hills, California, on January 5 of that year. Todd Williamson/NBC (NBCU Photo Bank)

Beyond their union on a personal level – first in the form of a friendship, then in the form of a relationship – Ackerley and Robbie joined their paths in 2014 when they founded their own production company: LuckyChap Entertainment, focused on making films about female figures. In fact, they have been in charge of the production of Barbie. But the story of Greta Gerwig is only the latest of the many productions that have been carried out side by side and that have been a complete success: I, Tonya (2017)Terminal (2018) or A promising young woman (2020), nominated for five Oscars, are others that they have produced demonstrating the good tandem they make together.

After keeping their romance in the strictest privacy and away from the spotlight, the couple decided to go down the aisle in 2016 in a small ceremony held in Australia, the actress’s native country. A piece of news that had been a secret until Robbie published it on his social networks. Just photos of the link – not visible now after deactivating his account – were released, but it was learned that a little more than 20 people attended. The interpreter dressed as Oscar de la Renta and the menu consisted of pizzas, barbecue and cereals. Completely dedicated to her work, they decided to set aside their honeymoon to embark on the filming of I, Tonya, film with which Robbie received his first Oscar nomination. “There were times when we were sitting in a car in freezing cold Atlanta and saying, ‘We should be on a beach right now. We should be on our honeymoon. What are we doing?’ Well, follow our dream”, defended Robbie in an interview with Extra in 2017.

Margot Robbie watches Tom Ackerley at the ‘Barbie’ premiere in Sydney, Australia on June 30, 2023. James Gourley (Getty Images)

Their lives have been linked to the film and television industry since they were little. One of Ackerley’s best-kept secrets is that his debut as an actor —a career he gave up to remain linked to the film industry in a different way— was in one of the most successful franchises in Hollywood and in film history: Harry Potter. He appeared in the first three films in the series playing a Slytherin student. So small was the role that not even Robbie, a staunch fan of the young wizard’s books and movies, knew that her husband had appeared in them. “When she told me, I thought: ‘If I had known before, I would have married you immediately,'” the actress recounted on the British talk show. The Graham Norton Show.

Although they always try to keep a discreet profile and away from the media eye, their professional commitments force them to appear, from time to time, together at a premiere, red carpet or behind the scenes. They have shown that, at a professional level, they are invincible and that every production they work on ends up being a success. Now, it only remains to wait for the next proposal that returns Robbie and Ackerley to production.