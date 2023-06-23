The vehicle accidents in Jalisco do not stop! In less than 36 hours, four multiple crashes on state highways.

On the afternoon of this Thursday, two caroms in the aUtopista Guadalajara-Colimaat the height of the municipality of Atoyacan area well known for the strong dust storms that there they register and block the visibility of drivers who circulate between the states of Jalisco and Colima.

Civil Protection of Zapotlán El Grande “Ciudad Guzmán” informed DEBATE that the reports of help for people injured due to the dust storms began to appear at 5:20 p.m. pointing out various crashed cars between kilometers 44 and 49 of the Guadalajara-Colima highway.

At the time of publication of this note, lifeguards are in the area providing help to the affected people and in a preliminary way Jalisco Civil Protection has reported the damage that occurred at kilometer 38 of the Guadalajara – Colima highway, being at least 10 vehicles damaged (6 compact vehicles, 2 buses, 1 full-size trailer and 1 torton), in addition to 7 people injured.

Firefighters and Civil Protection personnel continue to review the rest of the road section of the Guadalajara-Colima highway Therefore, the balance of the affectations could increase. “The information is being verified since between km 37 and 49 several reports of accidents due to dust storms,” ​​reported Jalisco Civil Protection.

Multiple clashes are already visible in multiple VIDEOS that witnesses have uploaded to social networks alerting other motorists of the strong dust storms, collided cars, injured people and affected circulation in the Guadalajara-Colima highwaywithout concrete data being available so far.

Civil Protection of Zapotlán el Grande added that the accidents were registered in the direction of the road that goes from Guadalajara to Colima, lane that is closed to trafficso motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

