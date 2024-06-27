As we have informed you in 90min, within the search for replacements for both Julián Quiñones and Jonathan Rodríguez, América has put the name of Alexis Vega on its list of options, an option that has generated a lot of noise and is under analysis by the management as well as by Jardine’s coaching staff.
The option is on the table, although it is not a priority, although Toluca has already stated its position and everything indicates that they are not considering transferring Alexis.
Toluca is moving within the market with the goal of forming a winning squad, hence the signings of Gallardo, a reliable Liga MX player, Luan, a Palmeiras legend and a huge forward like Paulinho, for this reason, the management does not want to touch its key men and Vega is one of them, he has the total confidence of Paiva, the Devils’ coach, who in his scheme has Alexis as an immediate partner for the former Sporting Club de Lisboa forward.
At this point, America has not presented any offer for Alexis, nor have they tempted the player through their management, everything is down to the interest of the Liga MX champion club. However, it seems that said attraction will not go much further, since the position of the ‘red devils’ is clear, total resistance to the millions that the Mexican champion can offer for the one who last tournament was their best player by far.
#Toluca #negotiate #departure #Alexis #Vega
