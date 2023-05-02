In the most recent weeks the name of Tiago Volpi has sounded loud within the Liga MX. The goalkeeper has become Toluca’s official penalty taker, to such an extent that he has scored three goals this semester. A number higher than that of several elite and renowned players in Mexican soccer, as well as another who receive millionaire salaries and do not retaliate with so many.
It is clear that this has become an additional weapon for the Brazilian. However, its real value lies in what the subject is capable of doing in goal: he is a natural saver who makes a significant difference in favor of the club. For many, he is today the best goalkeeper in the entire Liga MX, which is why Tiago has been linked to Monterrey. Los Rayados have lost confidence in Andrada after several mistakes by the Argentine and targeted Tigo because of his closeness to Vucetich, with whom he met in Querétaro. However, the transfer is ruled out.
Juan Carlos Cartagena, a source close to the team from the State of Mexico, confirms that the Mexican team has no intention of closing the sale of Volpi this summer to any team inside or outside of Mexico. And even the Toluca board of directors are already in talks with Tiago to extend his contract, which ends in December. They want the goalkeeper for a long time under the sticks of the team led by Ignacio Ambriz. He is totally non-transferable to them.
#Toluca #negotiate #transfer #Tiago #Volpi
