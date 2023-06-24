#striped | #Toluca | If reinforcements from abroad arrive, Joao Rojas leaves, but there is a formal offer from Toluca for Rodrigo Aguirre, the royals are not considering Aguirre’s departure for now, we’ll see.

Toluca also already has the offensive midfielder ready. @TUDNUSA @TUDNMEX

