We are one week away from the start of the Apertura 2023 tournament and the Mexican soccer clubs continue to move their pieces to form their best possible squad, one of them is Deportivo Toluca FC who has already offered for the services of the attacker of Club de Fútbol Monterrey, Rodrigo Aguirre.
According to information from the journalist TUDN, Vladimir Garciathe scarlet team has already sent a formal offer to the Gang for the services of the Uruguayan striker, as they seek to reinforce their offensive and aguirre It is to the liking of the coaching staff.
However, the possible reinforcement of the Red Devils would depend on the fact that the Sultana del Norte team managed to close a signing from abroad in order to have to free up an Unformed place in Mexico.
In such a way that, for the Mexican squad to have the possibility of signing the Uruguayan, the royal team must close its foreign reinforcement and in turn, they will release Joao Rojas.
Meanwhile, the set of Ignacio Ambriz He has only had two signings; Mauricio Isaisfrom Pachuca, and Jesus Pinuelas, former player of Atlético de San Luis. While they have had three casualties: Sebastian Saucedo, Brayan Angulo and Carlos Gonzalez they stopped wearing the Devils shirt.
aguirre He arrived in Nuevo León a year ago for the 2022 Apertura from Rayos de Necaxa, since then he has played 37 games, scored eight goals and provided four assists.
