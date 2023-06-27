In the most recent hours, it has been confirmed that Toluca will release Leo Fernández through a transfer with a purchase option to Fluminense from Brazil. The previous semester was complex for the Uruguayan, going from more to less and ending up with a substitute role in which, when it was his turn to add minutes on the field of play, he could not appear either. Thus, Ambriz, a coach with whom there was not the best harmony, has given the green light to his transfer.
This fact has generated discomfort in the bulk of the fans, as Leo is one of the most beloved men, despite the fact that his sporting performance was more than just questionable. The attacks have been direct towards Ignacio Ambriz for making decisions, but the reality is that the Mexican coach is very little concerned about what is said. In fact, he is already waiting for the replacement of Fernández, a guy who in less than a year in Mexico has become the most desired jewel.
The footballer is the Argentine Juan Brunetta, who plays for Santos de Torreón. According to information from KeryNews, a free space has been left in the ’10’ area and the coaching staff wants the Albiceleste footballer to take it, who in two tournaments within the Liga MX has shown that he has plenty of quality. His price is between 9 and 10 million dollars and the negotiations between directives have begun.
