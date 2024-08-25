Toluca, Mexico.- The Red Devils return to the Apertura 2024 with the mission of maintaining the perfect pace at home.

Without Maxi Araújo and Jean Meneses, who will head to Portugal and Brazil, respectively, in addition to the absence of the injured Federico Pereira, Toluca will host Atlético de San Luis this afternoon in a match on Matchday 5.

The team from the State of Mexico faces the match without any new faces, waiting for its last two reinforcements, the Uruguayans Cristian Olivera and Anderson Duarte, who should join during the week. In addition to seeking its third victory at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, where they defeated Juárez and Mazatlán, Renato Paiva’s team wants to maintain its undefeated status in the tournament, after collecting two draws away from home.

Meanwhile, San Luis arrives with the same 8 points as Toluca, but with one more game.

The squad led by Domenec Torrent, who is seeking their first away win, beat Querétaro 4-0 last Sunday in an early game of Matchday 13. “Being eliminated from the Legues Cup was very painful because we wanted to keep moving forward, but the next day we got fully into the League. “San Luis has very good players, they are unbalanced up front, they handle the ball very well, but we will look to win the 3 points at home,” said the scarlet midfielder Claudio Baeza.

Matchday 5

Toluca vs. San Luis

12:00 h / TUDN