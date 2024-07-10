🚨💣👹 BOMB. Club Deportivo Toluca is looking for Jhon Kennedy.

Procedures initiated.

The Devils have sent an offer close to $5 million.

Progress is expected soon, which would come after the departure of Araújo or Morales.

DETAILS @365scoresMX ⬇️https://t.co/vNOhW8AbST

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) July 9, 2024