While Cruz Azul and América have done brilliantly this summer, the Liga MX team that has strengthened the most is Toluca. The team from the State of Mexico signed a former Portuguese national team player as their star in the figure of Paulinho. In addition, they have a duo of powerful and experienced center backs in Bruno Méndez and Luan, who will compete with the also-signed Nico Carrera, who arrives from Germany. For the midfield, Frankie Amaya, a talent from the MLS, was bought and it all started with the arrival of Jesús Gallardo.
The board has given Paiva six high-calibre reinforcements and a seventh is on the way. Toluca has sent a formal offer for the signing of Jhon Kennedy, a top-level winger who plays for Fluminense and for whom the Devils have put 5 million dollars on the table, taking advantage of the fact that the Rio de Janeiro club fully intends to sell the attacker who, although he has plenty of talent, is always singled out for his indiscipline and lack of professionalism.
Fernando Esquivel reports that although Toluca does not have any foreigner spots at the moment, the club hopes to be able to free up at least one, either by selling Morales, a forward who is not to Paiva’s liking, or by the possible departure of Maximiliano Araujo, who after his excellent Copa América, has one foot in Europe. Given these possible losses, the Devils want to be protected with the hypothetical arrival of a guy with plenty of talent, lacking self-control off the field.
#Toluca #international #genius #dream #market
