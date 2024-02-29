🗞👹| , .

Our Devils made the home field count against @Xolos by a score of 2-0, in a match on Matchday 8 of #Clausura2024!

Here the chronicle @RoshfransMX of the match:

➡️ https://t.co/8eCJWyypGp pic.twitter.com/vAvhzYuJQg

— Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) February 26, 2024