The Tigres UANL visit the State of Mexico to face Matchday 10 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament against Toluca FC where they will seek to add three to stay at the top of the classification.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team has dropped to seventh position in the general table with 15 points; while the Red Devils are fifth with 16 units.
In this way, we leave you with the most important information about this interesting commitment where both teams will want to keep the three points.
ViX (United States) and TUDN, Channel 5, ViX+ (Mexico).
Goalie: T. Volpi.
Defenses: C. Orrantía, F. Pereira, J. Escobar, B. García.
Media: T. Belmonte, M. Ruiz.
Forwards: J. Domínguez, A. Vega, J. Meneses, E. López.
The scarlet team remains undefeated at home in the current competition, the team Paiva They have not lost at home in this tournament and at the moment there will be three games in a row at home when they receive the cats, they have two consecutive games with victory in the 'Bombonera'.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán.
Defenses: J. Aquino, D. Reyes, S. Caetano, J. Angulo.
Media: F. Gorriarán, R. Carioca, J. Herrera, J. Brunetta, D. Lainez.
Forwards: A. Gignac.
In the Matchday 8 match against Atlas, the Nuevo León team returned to ownership of Javier Aquino after missing several games due to injury.
Toluca 2-2 Tigres UANL.
