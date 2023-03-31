This Sunday, April 2, in the match corresponding to day 13 of the Clausura 2023 Mexican soccer tournament, the Diablos Rojos de Toluca and the Tigres UANL will face each other from the Nemesio Diez Stadium.
The scarlet team is fourth in the standings with 22 points, after registering six wins, four draws and two losses. For its part, the team from San Nicolás de los Garza is sixth with 21 points, product of six wins, three draws and three losses.
In this way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Channel: Afizzionados and TUDN.
streaming: ViX+.
Channel: TUDN USA and Univision.
streaming: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App and ViX+.
Toluca: 2 wins.
tigers: 3 wins.
Tie: 0 draws.
Toluca: EVDV V.
tigers: DDVD V.
During the FIFA Date, the Red Devils made a trip to Carson, California, United States to face a friendly duel against the Sacred Flock where they tied two scores.
Toluca Lineup: Volpi; Garcia, Mosquera, Huerta, Angulo; Meneses, Baeza, Ruiz, Araújo; Lopez and Gonzalez.
Banking: Garcia, Torres Nilo, Venegas, Violante, Saucedo, Navarro, Sanvezzo and Rodriguez.
The feline team comes from two consecutive defeats and the last one in the Clásico Regio, so their fans are quite discouraged and they need to win again to regain their confidence and they have been working for that during the week.
Tigers Lineup: Guzman; Garza, Reyes, Caetano, Angulo; Gorriarán, Pizarro, Carioca; Quinones; Gignac and Ibanez.
Banking: Ortega, Loroña, Tercero, Lichnovsky, Aquino, Vigón, Fulgencio, Lainez, Córdova, López.
It will be a very close match, both teams want a place among the best four classifieds to advance directly to the Liguilla, so both will seek victory, but it could end in a draw.
Toluca 1-1 Tigers
