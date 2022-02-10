The Liga MX Femenil is preparing for another date on its calendar and without a doubt the most attractive match of the day is the match that crosses the team from Toluca with the Rayadas de Monterrey.
Toluca in search of three more points and Rayadas with the intention of following their perfect pace. Here’s the preview with all the details of this meeting.
Toluca faces this match involved in a huge controversy after drawing 2-2 with Atlético de San Luis, which left them with 5 points obtained from a victory, two draws and 3 losses that position them in 12th place in the general table. On the other hand, Rayadas comes from a resounding 5-2 victory against Pumas and as leader of the table with 15 points in 5 games.
The match can be seen through the TUDN screens this coming Friday, February 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM. Little complicated schedule to reach more audience in the Nemesio Diez, but in the same way, this has already become a traditional schedule on Fridays of Liga MX Femenil where Gallos Femenil and Mazatlán will also see action.
Wendy Toledo;
Arlett Tovar, Noemí Granados, Yamanic Martínez, Karen Becerril;
Zulma Hernandez, Patricia Jardon, Mariel Roman;
Destinney Duron, Stephanie Baz, Diana Guatemala.
Alexandria Godinez;
Mónica Flores, Rebeca Bernal, Alejandra Calderón, Valeria del Campo;
Nicole Perez, Diana Garcia, Yamile Franco;
Aylin Avilez, Desirée Monsiváis, Daniela Solís.
#Toluca #Rayadas #schedule #transmission #alignments
Leave a Reply