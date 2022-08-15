The two best teams of the Apertura 2022 tournament after matchday 8 will face each other in the middle of the week in the match corresponding to matchday 9 of the contest, Deportivo Toluca will host Club de Fútbol Monterrey on matchday 9 which will be a double date.
The Red Devils will arrive after having defeated Cruz Azul 2-3 away from home, while those from the Sultana del Norte did the same by beating Necaxa 1-2 in Aguascalientes.
The scarlet team is the current leader of the general classification with 20 points in nine games (they have one more game), product of six wins, two draws and one loss; while on their own, the people from Monterrey are sub-leaders with 19 points in eight games, the product of six wins, one draw and one loss.
That way, in the following note you have all the necessary information to know everything about this commitment.
Channel: affiliated.
streaming: izzi.tv
Channel: TUDN USA and Unimás.
streaming: fuboTV and TUDN.com.
Toluca: 1 win.
Monterey: 3 wins.
Ties: 1 tie.
Toluca: VVEE V.
Monterey: VVEV V.
The Red Devils of Toluca are being the revelation of the tournament, after a past semester where they did disastrously, currently they are in great physical shape and have just beaten the Machine and are at the top of the classification .
Toluca Lineup: volpi; Mosquera, Ortega, Huerta, Angle; Baeza, Ruiz; Fernandez, Navarro, Meneses and Gonzalez.
Banking: Gutiérrez, López, Torres Nilo, Sanvezzo, Saucedo, Álvarez, Sierra, J. Rodríguez, O. Rodríguez, Violante.
The team is already fully equipped, after the injuries of Andrada Y Aguirrethe team is already focused on the rest of the tournament without further distractions, although they could still let out Cesar Montes to Russian football, without taking into account of course that Vergara Y red they are out until next year.
Monterey Lineup: Andrada; Aguirre, Medina, Moreno, Vegas; Meza, Romo, Ortiz, Gonzalez; Aguirre and Funes Mori.
Banking: Andrada, Montes, Kranevitter, Gutiérrez, Berterame, Gallardo, Sánchez, Pizarro.
Both teams are having a great performance in the competition, they are the two best teams in the tournament so far, in fact, so both teams will want to continue to roll and stay at the top of the rankings.
Toluca 2-2 Monterrey.
