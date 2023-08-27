Toluca and Monterey They will play their duel corresponding to day 5 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. These are two of the most powerful squads in all of Mexican soccer and since the beginning of the season they have been labeled favorites for the title. Red or Striped Devils? Who gets the three points?
The team led by Ignacio Ambriz has not had the expected start in the Apertura 2023, although, without a doubt, it was one of the best representatives of Liga MX in the Leagues Cup. The arrival of Robert Morales and Pedro Raúl, and their quick adaptations, has boosted the Scarlet offense.
Rayados is in the top eight of the table despite the pending matches. The ‘Tano’ Ortiz team has suffered some significant casualties, but has been able to balance these absences thanks to his great squad.
Channel: TUDN
Online streaming: Vix+
Goalkeeper: T. Volpi.
Defense: B. García, A. Mosquera, V. Huerta, M. Araujo.
Medium: M. Ruiz, C. Baeza, E. Lopez.
Forward: J. Meneses, J. Domínguez, R. Morales.
According to some recent reports, Nacho Ambriz would be on the radar of an important Concacaf team. This information indicates that the Costa Rican federation has the Mexican coach among the options to direct them.
The Ticos would look for Ambriz to lead the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada.
Ambriz has declared that there was a rapprochement with the Costa Rican federation some time ago, but that he currently has no offer. The Mexican strategist assured that he is focused on his work with Toluca.
Goalie: E. Andrada.
Defending: S. Medina, V. Guzman, H. Moreno, J. Gallardo.
Half: M. Meza, L. Romo, O. Govea, J. Rojas.
Lead: R. Funes Mori, S. Canales.
Sergio Canales, without a doubt, has been the great signing of the Liga MX transfer market. The talented Spanish midfielder has immediately adapted to Rayados’ dynamics and will seek to give them the leap in quality they need.
In recent statements, Fernando Ortiz indicated that the arrival of the former Real Betis player has not only elevated the team in sports, but also helps the team in the human aspect.
“The incorporation has not only been in a sporting capacity, but also in a human one. Sergio de apoco demonstrates his quality where it is required and we believe that he can contribute”
– Fernando Ortiz
Toluca 1-2 Monterrey
