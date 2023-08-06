🏆Leagues Cup 2023

🗓️BRACKET-ROUND OF 16 LIGA MX CLAIMS ITSELF and Today CLASSIFIES 3 of its teams to the Round of 16 that will begin on SUNDAY This is how the 8 games would remain to define the Champion

🇲🇽Queretaro vs MLS😳REGICO CLASSIC🤠 🎟️Remaining:

11 MLS🇺🇸

5 LEAGUE MX🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/lOtpTwJIs8 — CONCACAF Zone (@TodoConcacaf) August 5, 2023

The Red Devils of Toluca beat Sporting Kansas City and show their muscle.

They only let four chorizos go to the team where Alan Pulido plays and with this they will reach their round of 16 match with more confidence.

Congratulations to Nacho Ambriz for his work. pic.twitter.com/pfr9zGJOrA — The Expelled (@losexpulsados) August 5, 2023

Minnesota United beat Columbus Crew 4-3 on penalties to reach the Round of 16 of the Leagues Cup 2023. pic.twitter.com/rD0h5ToQkH — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) August 5, 2023

“I prefer the great commitment, when the league stopped in Mexico we lost to Juárez. Football is like that, we have turned that page. I told them that we were not coming for a walk, we were coming to represent Toluca and everyone has made a great effort, I have modified and they have understood it “he claimed.

Nevertheless, Nacho He does not throw bells on the fly, although for now he emphasizes that they already know what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are, in order to work on them.

“In each game we must improve, we already did it in some aspects, others must be corrected. There is no much time. Through videos and a blackboard we are improving aspects that allow us not to concede a goal, I think the balance can be positive, but we have to go game by game. If we want to live up to that game we need to have our feet on the ground to work better. The key is that mobility that we have, my team depends on the position of the ball, on doing damage with different stops. When we took possession of the ball we did a lot of damage. The boys understood the game times. We knew that if we wanted to compete well, we had to get hold of the ball.”culminated.

📰👹| Ignacio Ambriz mentioned the great commitment with which his team has faced the Leagues Cup; he recognized that Minnesota United FC will not be an easy opponent in #8vosDeFinalbut they will seek to advance. Here the full note:

➡️… pic.twitter.com/yhJ2K8v076 – Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) August 5, 2023

“Everyone has a different approach. I am very of mind. It’s all about mindset. It’s fine to do (penalties) in a training session where everyone is fresh and there are no people, but when you’ve played 90 minutes and you’re on your feet, with cramps, you have to take responsibility for keeping your team alive.”commented the helmsman.

About the performance of Will Trapthe coach shared: “There’s nothing I don’t like about Wil. He’s one of those guys that if he comes home with your daughter, you’re very, very happy. He is a great young man, a great professional and as he wears tonight, he leaves everything on the field. He seemed very kind to me on the part of the Columbus sympathizers to give him the reception they gave him. That says a lot about them.”.

Minnesota United FC is coached by Adrian Heath. He has been on the sidelines since 2017. He Donated a solid job with this team. pic.twitter.com/uJQQQfOpgs — Stu Mason (@megasportsnews) August 5, 2023