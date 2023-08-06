Toluca, one of the few surviving teams of the Liga MX in the League Cup 2023will seek to seal his place in the quarterfinals when he meets the Minnesota United of the MLS, next Tuesday, August 8 at the Allianz Field.
The Red Devils had no problems in the round of 32 because they defeated the Sporting Kansas City in it Children’s Mercy Parkthanks to the goals of the Brazilian Pedro Raulthe Paraguayan Robert Morales and Juan Dominguezas well as an own goal from the Colombian Daniel Rosero.
On the other hand, the loons they had to resort to penalties to be able to leave the Columbus Crew in it Lower.com Field, after drawing 3-3 in regulation time. the south african Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored double and hassani dotson contributed as much, while in the penalty shootout, the Mexican Miguel Tapias He hit the charge that gave them the pass.
When? Tuesday, August 8
Place: Saint Paul, Minnesota
Stadium: Allianz Field
Schedule: 6:30 p.m.
The duel can only be seen through AppleTV+ with the MLS Season Passowner of the rights, waiting to know if it will lend the exclusive to other television channels.
The technician Ignacio Ambriz made it clear that the victories obtained by his team in the League Cup They are not works of chance, apart from he indicated that they are working to find their best version, so he did not go on a trip to North American soil.
“I prefer the great commitment, when the league stopped in Mexico we lost to Juárez. Football is like that, we have turned that page. I told them that we were not coming for a walk, we were coming to represent Toluca and everyone has made a great effort, I have modified and they have understood it “he claimed.
Nevertheless, Nacho He does not throw bells on the fly, although for now he emphasizes that they already know what their strengths are and what their weaknesses are, in order to work on them.
“In each game we must improve, we already did it in some aspects, others must be corrected. There is no much time. Through videos and a blackboard we are improving aspects that allow us not to concede a goal, I think the balance can be positive, but we have to go game by game. If we want to live up to that game we need to have our feet on the ground to work better. The key is that mobility that we have, my team depends on the position of the ball, on doing damage with different stops. When we took possession of the ball we did a lot of damage. The boys understood the game times. We knew that if we wanted to compete well, we had to get hold of the ball.”culminated.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
defenses: Andres Mosquera, Valber Huerta, Brian Garcia
midfielders: Claudio Baeza, Marcel Ruiz, Jean Meneses, Juan Domínguez, Maximiliano Araújo
strikers: Robert Morales, Pedro Raul
substitutes: Francisco Venegas, ‘Canelo’ Angulo, Tomás Belmonte, Mauricio Isaís, ‘Gacelo’ López, Jesús Piñuelas, Luis García, Carlos Orrantia, Fernando Navarro, Isaías Violante, Abraham Villegas, Ronaldo Dimas
victory over Columbus was praised by the coach Adrian Heathrecognizing the resistance of his players.
“Everyone has a different approach. I am very of mind. It’s all about mindset. It’s fine to do (penalties) in a training session where everyone is fresh and there are no people, but when you’ve played 90 minutes and you’re on your feet, with cramps, you have to take responsibility for keeping your team alive.”commented the helmsman.
About the performance of Will Trapthe coach shared: “There’s nothing I don’t like about Wil. He’s one of those guys that if he comes home with your daughter, you’re very, very happy. He is a great young man, a great professional and as he wears tonight, he leaves everything on the field. He seemed very kind to me on the part of the Columbus sympathizers to give him the reception they gave him. That says a lot about them.”.
Goalie: Dayne St Clair
defenses: Miguel Tapias, Michael Boxall, Joseph Rosales, Zarek Valentin
midfielders: Hassani Dotson, Wil Trapp, Emanuel Reynoso
strikers: Teemu Pukki, Franco Fragapane, Bongokuhle Hilongwane
substitutes: Mender Garcia, Jeong Sang-Bin, Ethan Bristow, Devin Padelford, Clint Irwin, Emmanuel Iwe, Brent Kallman, Erick Dick, Bakaye Dibassy, Cameron Dunbar
Toluca 4-3 Minnesota
