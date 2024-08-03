Sporting KC’s somersault over the Fire. In Matchday 1 of the West 4 group stage of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Sporting Kansas City beat Chicago Fire FC 2-1 at Children’s Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kansas). pic.twitter.com/S4wbOOK0qq — Sports Zone MX (@ZonaDeportesMX4) July 29, 2024

#LeaguesCup2024 Toluca defeated Chicago Fire 3-1 in the Leagues Cup. Claudio Baeza started and was substituted in the 76th minute. Jean Meneses also started and came on in the 60th minute. The Red Devils have 3 points in their zone. pic.twitter.com/VhMAY8OmZR — Carlos Tapia (@tapiafootball) August 2, 2024

“Toluca is here to win and fight in all tournaments. I have been here for six months and the idea is to improve until we win the title, whether it is the League Cup or the League. The second half, with all due respect to Chicago Fire and its professionals, could end 4-1, 5-1 or more.”he declared.

In addition, he said he feels more pressured to lift a trophy after bringing in great reinforcements for this semester.

“The word is to improve, fight and get better until we win the title. The idea is to fight to win, period. We started the game well, the difference was a mistake. The team had an interesting reaction and from that point on we went looking for goals. We could have scored more and we can’t let opportunities like that go by in future games.”he concluded.

“When we saw the stadium painted red, it motivated us. Receiving that support is a great responsibility and I am grateful for the support and their effort to be here. I am happy because they are happy.” Renato Paiva | Coach @TolucaFc#TwitterDevils pic.twitter.com/VsJRqO5Dpo — Deportivista MX (@deportivistamx) August 2, 2024

Now about the meeting, the coach Peter Vermes He launched: “I think we started well, but then they scored. We found a way to come back. The second goal was very nice. I think we had better scoring opportunities and improved chances. Stephen (Afrika) should have scored two goals and Willy (Agada) should have scored at least two. There were good chances. Daniel (Salloi) “We had a couple of really good chances. We spent quite a bit of time in and around the box. I don’t think we had good possession, which is what I wanted us to do better. I wanted us to value the ball a bit more. But we got the three points and that was very important, especially with the way the groups are in this game. That was important.”.