Next Monday, August 5th at the Leagues Cup 2024, Toluca faces the Sporting Kansas City at the close of Day 3 of the West Group 4 for the lead. This sector is shared with the eliminated one Chicago Firewho did not score any points, while Wizards and Diablos have three points.
In the first duel of the group, the Kansas City team came back 2-1 through Robert Castellanos and the Nigerian William Agadadespite the Greek goal Georgios Koutsias. For the second match, the choriceros also turned the tables 3-1 on the Fire thanks to a double by Marcel Ruiz and a target of Ricardo Anguloalthough Koutsias gave his team an early lead.
These teams already have a history: in the past Leagues Cup, Toluca won 4-1 with goals from the Brazilian Peter Raulthe Paraguayan Robert Morales and Juan Pablo Dominguezalong with an own goal by the Colombian Daniel Roserowith Agada discounting. In addition, they were measured in the Concachampions 2019 with the Wizards winning 5-0 overall after beating them 3-0 and 0-2.
When? Monday, August 5th
Where? Kansas City, Kansas
Stadium: Children’s Mercy Park
Schedule: 19:00 hours
Channel: Apple TV
Streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
The Portuguese coach Renato Paiva It looks like there are many options to be able to lift the Leagues Cup after beating the Chicago Fireapart from making it clear that they could have won by more goals.
“Toluca is here to win and fight in all tournaments. I have been here for six months and the idea is to improve until we win the title, whether it is the League Cup or the League. The second half, with all due respect to Chicago Fire and its professionals, could end 4-1, 5-1 or more.”he declared.
In addition, he said he feels more pressured to lift a trophy after bringing in great reinforcements for this semester.
“The word is to improve, fight and get better until we win the title. The idea is to fight to win, period. We started the game well, the difference was a mistake. The team had an interesting reaction and from that point on we went looking for goals. We could have scored more and we can’t let opportunities like that go by in future games.”he concluded.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Andres Pereira, Luan Garcia, Carlos Orrantia, Jesus Gallardo
Midfielders: Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza, ‘Canelo’ Angulo
Forwards: Jean Meneses, Juanpi Domínguez, Paulinho Dias
Substitutes: Brian Garcia, ‘Gacelo’ Lopez, Victor Arteaga, Maximiliano Araujo, Alexis Vega, Brayan Monroy, Isaiah Violante, Luis Garcia, Bruno Mendez, Robert Morales, Ronaldo Dimas
On the subject of playing with Mexican clubs, Robert Castellanos said the following: “It’s fun. I grew up playing in Mexico and I know the environment. Obviously, it’s a very competitive environment and atmosphere. (Toluca) is coming to our hometown, so we have to defend our turf and show them that we can keep up with them every time they come.”.
Now about the meeting, the coach Peter Vermes He launched: “I think we started well, but then they scored. We found a way to come back. The second goal was very nice. I think we had better scoring opportunities and improved chances. Stephen (Afrika) should have scored two goals and Willy (Agada) should have scored at least two. There were good chances. Daniel (Salloi) “We had a couple of really good chances. We spent quite a bit of time in and around the box. I don’t think we had good possession, which is what I wanted us to do better. I wanted us to value the ball a bit more. But we got the three points and that was very important, especially with the way the groups are in this game. That was important.”.
Goalie: Tim Melia
Defenses: Andreu Fontàs, Robert Castellanos, Khiry Shelton, Tim Leibold
Midfielders: Rémi Walter, Erik Thommy, Nemanja Radoja
Forwards: William Agada, Stephen Afrifa, Dániel Sallói
Substitutes: Robert Voloder, Zohran Bassong, Alenis Vargas, Cielo Tschantret, Daniel Rosero, Sebastian Cruz, Logan Ndenbe, Chris Rindow, Luis Flores, Ryan Schewe
Toluca 3-1 Kansas City
