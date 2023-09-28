HELL BURN!👹🔥 Toluca tied the game against América and takes away the opportunity for them to return to the lead. Summary here: https://t.co/ycNdcncyFb pic.twitter.com/y1VquwbCNQ — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) September 24, 2023

Chivas lost against Mazatlán and continues to dig its grave.

The Flock had more possession of the ball, created more opportunities, but they did not finish and defended poorly, they even scored due to very basic marking issues. This stinks that they are laying down the bed for Paunovic.

On the other hand, it has once again been linked to Ambriz with the selection of Costa Ricawith the strategist ruling out the possibility because he was totally focused on his work with the Mexicans.

“To this day I have not had any contact with Costa Rica, when I was in León I did. That doesn’t worry me, I’m calm and I’m thinking about Toluca.”pointed to TUDN.

Ignacio Ambriz revealed that he has had talks about directing the Costa Rican National Team.

Win the goal With all the attitude, our Diablos are getting ready to face the second half of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League; On Sunday they host Chivas!

“We totally accept the blame after this result… It is a very hard blow for all of us. “We have to accept all the criticism and we have to accept that we are not in a good moment”declared The Wizard.

“I have heard something about this. I am informed that the corresponding organizations are aware of this situation and are in the process right now. I know that there has been a situation of improper alignment. But it’s not my job, I don’t want to get involved. “Here are the club’s (staff), so ask them.”added the strategist.