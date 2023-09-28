Next Sunday, October 1, Chivas visit to Toluca in it Nemesio Diez Stadium for Matchday 10 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwhere the Sacred Flock will seek to leave behind their bad streak of five games without knowing victory, four of them that have been defeats.
In their last match, the Red Devils saved a 1-1 draw against the America in La Bombonera, despite being left with ten men due to the expulsion of the Argentine Thomas Belmonte at minute 84. The Chilean Diego Valdes scored for the azulcremas at 25′ and the Uruguayan Maximiliano Araújo He equalized everything at 54′. In this way, the choriceros are eighth with 13 units.
On the other hand, Guadalajara drew 0-0 against Pachuca in it Akron Stadiumapart from that, they advanced their duel on Date 11, falling 1-3 against the Mazatlan in The Fortress. The Colombian Nicolas Benedettithe Panamanian Yoel Barcenas and the Venezuelan Eduardo Bello scored by the visitors, while Roberto Alvarado discounted in added time. In any case, the Flock is seventh in the standings with 14 points.
When? Sunday, October 1
Place: Toluca, State of Mexico
Stadium: Nemesio Diez (La Bombonera)
Schedule: 5:20 p.m.
Channel: TUDN
streaming: www.tudn.com/tudn-livestream-24-7
After the draw against the Águilas, the coach Ignacio Ambriz commented: “We were not as good as other times, I liked that we were finding the passing line after they scored the goal for us because we were open. They make us other than Tiago (Volpi) save well and then it was correct. We had a good second half and had three, four scoring plays. On balance, playing against America is always difficult and we couldn’t score that second goal.”.
On the other hand, it has once again been linked to Ambriz with the selection of Costa Ricawith the strategist ruling out the possibility because he was totally focused on his work with the Mexicans.
“To this day I have not had any contact with Costa Rica, when I was in León I did. That doesn’t worry me, I’m calm and I’m thinking about Toluca.”pointed to TUDN.
Goalie: Tiago Volpi
Defenses: Valber Huerta, Andrés Mosquera, Brian García, Maximiliano Araújo
Midfielders: Jean Meneses, Marcel Ruiz, ‘Canelo’ Angulo, Juan Gamboa
Forwards: Pedro Raúl, Robert Morales
Substitutes: ‘Gacelo’ López, Isaías Violante, Jesús Venegas, Claudio Baeza, Adrián Mora, Juan López, Ronaldo Dimas, Carlos Orrantia, Fernando Navarro, Jesús Piñuelas, Juan Domínguez, Mauricio Isaís
Despite the defeat, the red and white team could take the three points due to an improper alignment of the Mazatlanwho had on the bench Joaquin Esquivelwho had already accumulated five yellow cards and should have been suspended, so the Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic He admitted that they will file a complaint about the matter, and also accepted the bad moment that the team is going through.
“We totally accept the blame after this result… It is a very hard blow for all of us. “We have to accept all the criticism and we have to accept that we are not in a good moment”declared The Wizard.
“I have heard something about this. I am informed that the corresponding organizations are aware of this situation and are in the process right now. I know that there has been a situation of improper alignment. But it’s not my job, I don’t want to get involved. “Here are the club’s (staff), so ask them.”added the strategist.
Goalie: ‘Wacho’ Jiménez
Defenses: Jesús Chiquete, ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Alan Mozo
Midfielders: ‘Oso’ González, Fernando Beltrán, ‘Pocho’ Guzmán
Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Marín, Yael Padilla
Substitutes: ‘Chicote’ Calderón, Erick Gutiérrez, Ronaldo Cisneros, Juan Brigido, Alexis Vega, Raúl Rangel, Raúl Martínez, Alejandro Mayorga, Jesús Sánchez, Pável Pérez, Isaác Brizuela, Alan Torres
Toluca 1-1 Chivas
