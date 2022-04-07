? April 9th

? Toluca

? Nemesis Ten pic.twitter.com/RqY5Rq2Q0m – CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 7, 2022

TIE WITH A TASTE OF VICTORY FOR TOLUCA! ? A well-marked last-minute penalty by Leo Fernández for the Red Devils to tie Rayados 2-2?https://t.co/kbiWevaAgL pic.twitter.com/VWtC3HCFcA – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) April 7, 2022

Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Apr 4, 2022 Benjamin War | Apr 4, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Apr 4, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | 10:04 AM GMT+2

FT. Atlas 1-1 Chivas. ➔ Division of points in El Clásico Tapatío.

➔ Ponce and Jairo, EXPELLED.

➔ El Piojo converted.

➔ Quiñones tied it and ended up being expelled.

➔ Another great match from Nene Beltrán.

➔ Macías and Chalá entered very well.

➔ Arbitration controversy. ? @Chivas pic.twitter.com/9d7VUGXZCD – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) March 21, 2022

What time does it start? 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 5:00 p.m. (US time) and 8:00 p.m. (US Eastern time)

Where? Nemesio Diez Stadium

TV broadcast: TUDN

Online Streaming: https://www.tudn.mx/

After the draw against scratched after two moves in fixed tactics, the coach Ignatius Ambriz highlighted that work, talking about what they did Fernandez and Kevin Castaneda in the middle court.

“It’s another resource that we have, both Kevin and Leo are guys who practice these kinds of situations every day. I think that through there we generated a very nice play that doesn’t end well when Kevin came behind him, or in the first half that also we do, I have to grow in that football part, and how many games can be resolved in the stopped ball and today we were successful in that “said the coach.

Nacho reported that the Argentine alexis canelo was not contemplated by technical decision, aside from talking about the match they will hold against the Bayer Leverkusen from Germany for the anniversary of Aspirins.

“Today we are Toluca, but we will represent Mexico. Hope that in that game we will go with a better way of playing, that we arrive, let our people enjoy, I think it is work, it is the one that this group begins to show important things”ended.

However, it should be noted that the Mexiquenses established themselves as the worst defense of the semester, after receiving 23 touchdowns, while their closest pursuer is Mazatlan with 21.

“Today I saw the fans involved with the team. The fact that the fans press is an important responsibility and I am glad that the fans leave happy, but we have to improve a lot”. Nacho Ambriz | @TolucaFc pic.twitter.com/l8so3XHqiv – Sportsman MX (@deportivistamx) April 7, 2022

During this Wednesday a video went viral where Jesus Sanchez shows his leadership role by expressing his annoyance and disagreement to his teammates in the locker room, a recording that corresponds to the portal ChivasTV that records the ‘behind the scenes’ of the Guadalajara dressing room.

“We have to stop giving blowjobs, do what we have to do and that’s it. Without making excuses, without complaining. Every fucking day we complain, dude, we all, we all complain, that’s enough, enough dude! We all have to work the fucking days to earn a fucking place and earn the inertia”were his words after the draw against Atlas at Classic Tapatio.

“I include myself, maybe I’m missing something and I’m not playing, but everyone has to give more dude. We can’t settle for coming to train and now, more, more, more! Every day more dude ! This guy has to be a winner every fucking day, bastard, every fucking day! I come every fucking day with the conviction of being better and breaking my fucking head for you and for you too (coaching staff)!”he added

“We all have to think the same, if we don’t think the same, this isn’t going to get out of where we are, eh! We all have to think and pull to the same side! Don’t put our feet between us”finished the full-back, who has been a bench for a large part of the championship.

Now all that remains is for the words of the Shorty They have really weighed on their teammates and that the Sacred Flock compose their way five days before the end of the regular phase because for now they are out of the playoff spots.

If I was given two minutes in the Chivas locker room, this is what I would do. I sign each of your words, your feelings and your love for Chivas @_JESG17 pic.twitter.com/s8csEr8oyP – Sergeant Chiva (@ChivaSargento) April 6, 2022

Chivas del Guadalajara (4-2-3-1): Miguel Jimenez; Antonio Briseño, Hiram Mier, Isaac Brizuela, Carlos Cisneros; Sergio Flores, Fernando Beltran; Sergio Pérez-Bouquet, Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Angulo; Alexis Vega.

However, the rojiblancos have not finished carburizing either under the command of Marcelo Michel Leanowho has even been encouraged to play without a ‘9’, making it difficult for the goal to appear.

It seems that both will have an even duel in which they will end up dividing units.

Prediction: Toluca 1-1 Chivas