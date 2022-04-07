This Saturday, April 9, Toluca receives Chivas at the Nemesio Diez Stadiumfor Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022, where Oscar Macias It will act as a central whistle.
Just this Wednesday, the Red Devils rescued the 2-2 draw against Rayados in the Hellin duel pending Date 4. The Argentine Maxi Meza opened the board from the eleven steps, but the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez he equalized everything through a free kick. Later, the guy Joel Campbell He put the royals ahead again, but in the last breath of the match, a penalty was scored with the intervention of the VAR what Leo He was right for the Scarlets to add 17 units.
In the case of Guadalajarathe last time he saw action in the league was on March 20 at the Classic Tapatio when they drew 1-1 against Atlas at Jalisco Stadiumbecause his match on Date 12 against Monterey was postponed due to pitch conditions Akron Stadiumstaying in 14th position with 13 points.
Then we leave you the preview, schedule, possible alignments and other information about the meeting of both squads:
When? Saturday, April 9
What time does it start? 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time); 5:00 p.m. (US time) and 8:00 p.m. (US Eastern time)
Where? Nemesio Diez Stadium
TV broadcast: TUDN
Online Streaming: https://www.tudn.mx/
TOLUCA
After the draw against scratched after two moves in fixed tactics, the coach Ignatius Ambriz highlighted that work, talking about what they did Fernandez and Kevin Castaneda in the middle court.
“It’s another resource that we have, both Kevin and Leo are guys who practice these kinds of situations every day. I think that through there we generated a very nice play that doesn’t end well when Kevin came behind him, or in the first half that also we do, I have to grow in that football part, and how many games can be resolved in the stopped ball and today we were successful in that “said the coach.
Nacho reported that the Argentine alexis canelo was not contemplated by technical decision, aside from talking about the match they will hold against the Bayer Leverkusen from Germany for the anniversary of Aspirins.
“Today we are Toluca, but we will represent Mexico. Hope that in that game we will go with a better way of playing, that we arrive, let our people enjoy, I think it is work, it is the one that this group begins to show important things”ended.
However, it should be noted that the Mexiquenses established themselves as the worst defense of the semester, after receiving 23 touchdowns, while their closest pursuer is Mazatlan with 21.
CHIVAS
During this Wednesday a video went viral where Jesus Sanchez shows his leadership role by expressing his annoyance and disagreement to his teammates in the locker room, a recording that corresponds to the portal ChivasTV that records the ‘behind the scenes’ of the Guadalajara dressing room.
“We have to stop giving blowjobs, do what we have to do and that’s it. Without making excuses, without complaining. Every fucking day we complain, dude, we all, we all complain, that’s enough, enough dude! We all have to work the fucking days to earn a fucking place and earn the inertia”were his words after the draw against Atlas at Classic Tapatio.
“I include myself, maybe I’m missing something and I’m not playing, but everyone has to give more dude. We can’t settle for coming to train and now, more, more, more! Every day more dude ! This guy has to be a winner every fucking day, bastard, every fucking day! I come every fucking day with the conviction of being better and breaking my fucking head for you and for you too (coaching staff)!”he added
“We all have to think the same, if we don’t think the same, this isn’t going to get out of where we are, eh! We all have to think and pull to the same side! Don’t put our feet between us”finished the full-back, who has been a bench for a large part of the championship.
Now all that remains is for the words of the Shorty They have really weighed on their teammates and that the Sacred Flock compose their way five days before the end of the regular phase because for now they are out of the playoff spots.
Toluca (5-3-2): Luis Garcia; Valber Huerta, Haret Ortega, Jorge Torres Nilo, Jorge Rodríguez, Raúl López; Kevin Castaneda, Claudio Baeza, Jordan Sierra; Ian Gonzalez and Leo Fernandez.
Chivas del Guadalajara (4-2-3-1): Miguel Jimenez; Antonio Briseño, Hiram Mier, Isaac Brizuela, Carlos Cisneros; Sergio Flores, Fernando Beltran; Sergio Pérez-Bouquet, Roberto Alvarado, Ricardo Angulo; Alexis Vega.
Toluca managed to salvage the draw against scratchedbut he is still not convinced how he develops on the pitch, apart from that he has not weighed down his home like in the past, so Chivas it will not come as a victim.
However, the rojiblancos have not finished carburizing either under the command of Marcelo Michel Leanowho has even been encouraged to play without a ‘9’, making it difficult for the goal to appear.
It seems that both will have an even duel in which they will end up dividing units.
Prediction: Toluca 1-1 Chivas
