Toluca, State of Mexico.- Andres Mosquera mentioned that the Diablos Rojos of Toluca FC have already passed the first phase of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX in which they had to appear in the direct league zone, the next step is to stay and take the top of the championship.

“(The priority) is to maintain ourselves; we all have internal objectives and one of them is to be among the first four places. We have already achieved it and now comes the most complex part, which is to maintain ourselves, not to leave there, to seek to stay in the first place, which would be ideal for us and we are going to bet on that”, he commented.

In the same way, the central defender attributed the work of the scarlets in this campaign. “The results are a reflection of the day-to-day work, the commitment, that responsibility of knowing that we are working so that Toluca FC is in the first four, and the work we have been doing is reflected in the improvement in defense and offense”.

“I think that the team today, line by line, has been consolidating, it has been doing things very well. In defense we fit in better every day, we have understanding, and that makes us one of the most solid defenses today, and the improvement,” he added Andres Mosquera.

On the other hand, the Colombian highlighted that for his game on matchday 10, against Queretaro FCwill not be held behind closed doors in The corrector after lifting the ban on the Roosters for the acts of violence, although he emphasized that the acts of violence must remain as a precedent so as not to happen again in the MX League.

“It makes me very happy. It makes us happy that people return to the stadium because for us, going out on the field and feeling the support of our fans is very important. But this should serve as an example, so that what happened is not repeat it again,” he said.

The meeting between Roosters of Querétaro and Red Devils of Toluca FC It will be played next Sunday, March 5 at 7:05 p.m. (Mexico time) 6:05 p.m. (Culiacán time). The broadcast of the game will be in charge of the sports channel Fox Sports.