Toluca, Mexico.- Toluca made official the hiring of Brazilian center back Luan Garcia, who would also have been wanted by América.

Through a video, the Mexican club announced that the reinforcement will wear number 13.

The 31-year-old defender joins the Red Devils from Palmeiras, with whom he played for the last seven years.

With Verdao, Luan played 265 games and won 12 titles, including two in the Copa Libertadores and three in the Brazilian Serie A.

However, he had already lost ownership in the São Paulo team, which facilitated his arrival at the choricero team.

Days ago, the Brazilian press reported the Eagles’ interest in the defender, but Toluca would have improved the financial proposals, both for Palmeiras and for the player himself.

The Devils looked for the Brazilian center back after the departure of former captain Valber Huerta, who signed with the Catholic University of Chile, and before it was announced that Juan Escobar will be out for at least three months due to a heart disease.

Luan Garcia is Toluca’s second confirmed signing heading to Apertura 2024, joining Jesús Gallardo.

In addition, the Scarlet board has already agreed on the transfer of Portuguese forward Paulinho, from Sporting Lisbon, who should arrive in the Mexican capital next week to undergo medical examinations and sign his contract.