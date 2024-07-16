Since his arrival in Mexico, Maximiliano Araujo has shown himself to be one of the most complete players in Liga MX. The Uruguayan arrived as a full-back, however, Larcamón enhanced him as a full-back and even adapted him as a winger. After his signing with the Toluca squad, the Uruguayan reaffirmed himself 100 percent as an attacking piece, which was his role throughout the Copa América, in which he was brilliant, one of the best in the tournament.
Now, after a dream Copa America, Araujo has opened up a lot of market in Europe, because the reality is that in addition to his already shown quality, the attacker is of the ideal age to perform at a good level in the old continent. That being the case, in Toluca they understand that his time to leave the team is about to come and there are no intentions to stop that scenario, which is a fact, those from the State of Mexico are not going to negotiate for less than 20 million dollars.
TUDN confirms that Toluca will only let its star player leave if he pays his release clause, which is the aforementioned figure, and will not negotiate for any reason below it. The Devils paid $7 million to Puebla for the purchase of Araujo, and the team from La Banda retains 20 percent of the rights to the card, meaning that of the $20 million, $4 million will go to the team from Puebla and the other $16 million will go to the Red Devils.
