América is on pause within the market, the idea of the board is to sign players as soon as departures are made, the clearest example of this is the movement on the right side, once Miguel Layún finalized his retirement, it opened a gap in the area, which the team in the country's capital is about to fill with the arrival of Ricardo Chávez, a signing that, as we have told you in 90min, Santiago Baños is well ahead of.
The reality is that the entire bulk of América's squad has a market inside or outside of Mexico and although the idea of the board is to clean and improve in certain areas of the field, at the same time the club seeks to avoid a massive loss of the squad. In the last few hours, the Toluca board called on the people of the eagles to ask specifically about two players, a pair of center backs who could end up in hell.
Fernando Esquivel reports that the red team asked the América board about the future of Israel Reyes and Ramón Juárez, two center backs of the eagles today with substitute roles. The management of Coapa informed the Devils that at the moment they are not considering the departure of either of the two players, since they must first define the future of Sebastián Cáceres, however, the Liga MX champion club informed the Scarlets that the footballer What is negotiable is Emilio Lara, an offer that is already valued in the devils' table.
