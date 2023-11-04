THEY SET A PRICE ON IT!💵🧐

Toluca has already put a price on Tiago Volpi. The goalkeeper is in the sights of several Liga Mx clubs.👀🏷️

According to information from Marc Reséndiz of ESPN, Toluca wants 5 million dollars to let Volpi leave.💸🤝 pic.twitter.com/dOmpar8WpJ

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) November 3, 2023