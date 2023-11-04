Toluca is going through complex moments, a few days ago the club announced the departure of Ignacio Ambriz from the club’s technical direction. As time went by, the coach lost votes of confidence from both the board and some of the staff, reaching a point in which the management of the state of Mexico decided to end its relationship with the Mexican coach, who in two years Inside the club, he spent 70 million euros on transfers and could not deliver the Liga MX title.
The board is clear that by 2024 changes are required at all levels of the club and that is why there are real options that several players, even those who have a star role, can be realized in the winter market. One of them is the goalkeeper and captain of the team Tiago Volpi, who has a market within the Liga MX and that is why the State of Mexico team has already set a high price for him.
Given the strong interest from Cruz Azul, where they are already dreaming of the possible arrival of the Brazilian-born player for the next tournament as one of their star signings, the people of Toluca make it clear that they are open to negotiating the sale of their captain, especially if He wants to leave, however, they will not listen to any offer that does not start with at least a figure of 5 million dollars, a price that the painting from hell considers fair.
#Toluca #puts #price #sale #Tiago #Volpi