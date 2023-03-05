the midfielder Marcel Ruiz del Toluca said he was motivated by his call to the Mexican team and determined to take advantage of this opportunity, show himself in the concentration and the matches to be played with the Mexican team, in order to earn a place among Diego Cocca’s regulars in the Tri squad.

“I am very happy for the opportunity that is offered to me after many years of work and effort, it is something that I had always wanted, that I had always said in all the interviews, that it was one of my great dreams and well, very happy; I was just coming from the car to get to train about a day or two ago, I got a message from a stranger and it was the teacher; He already marked me and gave me the news and I am very happy, ”he declared for the Toluca.

About the dialogue he had with the national coach, Marcel Ruiz He commented: “In short, the same issue that he expressed in the press conference, that several players were going to go, which was also a topic to learn about since a large number of players are starting their process, also the issue that we are going to have this from the trip to Suriname, from the game against Jamaica and that there was going to be a small concentration these days as integration ”.

Marcel Ruiz during a training session with Toluca in Metepec/@TolucaFC

“That he had seen me play and that’s why I was called, I just expressed my gratitude and that I am very happy about the call, about the opportunity and we will have to try to take advantage of it in the best way, now that we are many players and that there are two games that are official,” he added.

Marcel Ruiz He stressed that this is an important goal in his career and he hopes to take advantage of it, after on previous occasions he had been left on the shore in an Olympic call. “I think that like everything, the trip is a fundamental part, all the experiences, both good and bad, that have touched me throughout my career, I think they have contributed something to this moment. In Querétaro I felt good, very comfortable, then I went to Tijuana where there was a bit of uncertainty, I even ended up being out of the Olympics and all that process, that in the list prior to the issue of the pandemic I had already been and I am left out For me, that was a very strong blow and something that marked me a lot, but I always wanted to fight for another opportunity and fortunately, throughout my stay in Tijuana, certain people came to help me get up again and gain confidence again. ”.

“Now we are in a much better situation that is rewarded by all the effort we have made over the years, I am very happy for the call, I think it is something I had always dreamed of and now there is nothing left but to try to stay there. on those lists and take advantage of the opportunities that are offered to me”, stressed Marcel Ruiz for microphones of the Toluca.