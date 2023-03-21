Toluca, State of Mexico.- Red Devils of Toluca FC will take advantage of the Mexican League break to hold an unofficial match against Chivas de Guadalajara in USA.

“Next March 25 we face Chivas in Los Angeles California!” the team confirmed. ‘Choricero’ in their social networks. The duel will take place in the Dignity Health Sports parkingheadquarters of los angeles galaxyclub where he plays Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.

Those commanded by Ignatius ambriz were left lying on the pitch on Friday after suffering a 3-3 draw at the home of the Xolos of Tijuana after going ahead, 0-3, in the first half. They march in third position with 22 units.

On the other hand, Chivas de Guadalajara was beaten, 2-4, by his bitter rival, America clubin it National Classic that was celebrated at the Akron stadium in Zapopan on Saturday. The disaster made them fall back to seventh place, with 21 points.

The Toluca FC vs Chivas match will start at 5:30 p.m. (Mexico time) 4:30 p.m. (Culiacán time). They will return to activity in the Closing 2023 until the month of April. The scarlets will receive tigers and the rojiblancos will visit the Atlas to play the Classic Tapatio.