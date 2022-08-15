#ChiquiVAR Does the referee Fernando Hernández and his #VAR Will they be clear about the concept of making the opponent fall by means of a trip?

It is a grotesque infraction should not have counted the goal of @Blue Cross .@TolucaFC gets angry.#MegaSoccer pic.twitter.com/7UNShS1DfH

– Coach Referee (@ChiquimarcoMx) August 14, 2022