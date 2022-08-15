Toluca defeated Cruz Azul in matchday 8 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. The Red Devils got the victory with goals from Jean Meneses, Marcel Ruiz and Camilo Sanvezzo. The scarlet team is still in the first position of the championship, while the Celeste Machine is in free fall. The duel held at the Azteca Stadium was full of goals and controversy.
The team led by Diego Aguirre took the lead in the 19th minute with a goal by Ramiro Funes Mori. ‘El Mellizo’ scored in his debut with the cement workers. At 30, Jean Meneses appeared to sign a great collective play and tie the score. Thirteen minutes later, Marcel Ruiz appeared to turn the scoreboard around with a great definition against Sebastián Jurado after being enabled inside the area.
At minute 80, the youth Rodrigo Huescas appeared to tie the score. The Cruz Azul footballer took advantage of a rebound, after an erratic exit from Tiago Volpi, and defined in a great way. Some arbitration analysts, such as Marco Antonio Rodríguez, considered that the Brazilian goalkeeper was fouled and that the score should not have counted.
At 90+1, when it seemed that everything was already decided, the most controversial move of the entire match occurred. Goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado was sent off after accidentally stepping on Haret Ortega. After reviewing the VAR, the whistler Fernando Hernández sanctioned the maximum penalty.
Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero and Uriel Antuna were reprimanded in this action after complaining. Juan Escobar took the position of Jury and tried to stop the penalty, but Camilo Sanvezzo charged in a great way to make it 3-2.
To resolve this play, the referee took nine minutes. In addition to the bad refereeing, players like Uriel Antuna, Gonzalo Carneiro and Ángel Romero had incredible failures in front of the goal. Cruz Azul will have to improve enormously for the midweek duel against Xolos de Tijuana.
