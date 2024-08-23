Toluca’s present is encouraging, the team from the State of Mexico has signed one of the best markets of all time within the Liga MX, signing players of proven quality inside and outside of Mexico and this week a couple of jewels from Uruguay, players valued even by Bielsa in the national team, the first, Anderson Duarte who will take the place left by Jean Meneses and yesterday, the scarlet team closed the arrival of Cristian Olivera from LAFC.
The signing of the winger who was in the last Copa América with the Uruguayan team is confirmed. Toluca agrees the transfer with LAFC of the MLS in exchange for 6 million dollars fixed plus two in variables dependent on the performance and achievements of the attacker. The footballer, only 22 years old, will sign a contract for 4 years, that is, until the summer of 2028 and as has happened with the man who will leave his foreigner’s place for him, Maxi Araujo, he will only have a termination clause for the European market, which is valued at 15 million dollars.
Olivera’s numbers so far this season with LAFC, taking into account both the MLS and the Leagues Cup, have been superlative, a total of 12 goals and 4 assists in 24 games, making him one of the most decisive players within the Stars and Stripes. LAFC bought him from Almería for 4 million euros and now, they could earn a little less than double that if the variables are met.
#Toluca #completes #dream #squad #signing #Olivera
Leave a Reply