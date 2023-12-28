The branches of organized crime reach the most unexpected corners of Mexican society. Sellers of chicken, one of the most basic products in the average citizen's shopping basket, have revolted against extortion in Toluca, the capital of the State of Mexico. Merchants, tired of having to pay property rights for their businesses, have hired private security services and stopped paying extortion payments.

Since chicken vendors advocated hiring private security for their businesses two weeks ago, the threats have become increasingly real: visits from alleged members of La Familia Michoacana, burning warehouses, attacks, robberies. On December 22, four merchants were kidnapped at dawn in a store in downtown Toluca. A security camera recorded the abduction, which occurred while the workers were in the warehouse, among boxes of raw chicken. A group of men armed with rifles broke into the place, targeted the employees and took them away in a white van.

The workers are Rigoberto Colín Consuelo (41 years old), Jaime Ramos Reyes (22), Isidro Díaz Casimiro (40 years old) and Eliseo Escobar Ramírez (47). According to his family, Colín Consuelo is deaf and mute and has three children waiting for him at home. The relatives are searching for the four kidnapped people, without the Prosecutor's Office having reported progress and without having received a ransom request, according to the local press. It is still not known if there are suspects or a line of investigation, in a country where less than 1% of crimes are solved, according to an analysis by the civil organization Impunidad Cero.

After the threats, the local press points to La Familia Michoacana, one of the names that is most repeated in the news pages of the region, which recently carried out a massacre in which 14 people died in Texcaltitlán (10 members of the cartel and four civilians), State of Mexico. That massacre was also triggered by the collection of rent: a group of farmers, fed up with extortion and desperate because the criminal group demanded they increase payments, ended up hacking and shooting at them, in a real pitched battle that also left 14 others missing and seven injured.

The Michoacana Family has become strong in the State of Mexico, Michoacán and Guerrero. There, taking refuge in a territory neglected by the authorities, it has entrenched itself as a kind of parallel government that imposes its own law under a criminal logic. Despite the fall of one of its leaders from time to time and the greater strength of other rival groups such as the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), the organization survives and prospers: some signs even indicate expansion beyond its borders.

The merchants of Toluca have been denouncing the abandonment of the authorities for some time—or even the collaboration of some of their bodies with organized crime. “They send us messages of all kinds of threats. They have burned the warehouses, our vehicles and they have gone to shoot up our businesses. About a year ago, all the money they were asking for became unsustainable. We are paying for private protection, the only thing is that it is about 15 days old, and I also don't know why they ordered the security to be withdrawn. We are already tired of being charged for the flat fee, we want to work, it is the only thing we want,” said one of them in statements collected by Millennium.

This is not the first time that the tentacles of organized crime have reached chicken sellers. In June 2022, merchants in Chilpancingo, in Guerrero, closed their stores in protest against the umpteenth wave of crime that the region was suffering, especially harsh on the chain of chicken producers, distributors and sellers. The workers' strike was a response to weeks of attacks in which several people were killed. In one of the attacks, on a chicken farm on the outskirts of the city, six people were massacred, including the owner and his daughter, a 12-year-old girl.

A year and a half later, the merchants of Toluca entrust themselves to private security, in a desperate attempt to solve the situation. The vendors have repeatedly asked the state governor, Delfina Gómez, for support to stop the extortions that, they claim, they have suffered for more than three years. At the moment, there is no clear official response, arrests or public suspects for the crimes, while workers face lack of protection and violence on their own.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country