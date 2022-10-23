The Red Devils of Toluca They became the first finalist of the Apertura 2022 by drawing 1-1 at the Azteca Stadium against the Águilas del América, leaving them out of the competition, with a favorable aggregate of 3-2.
Although it is true that Ignacio Ambriz’s style of play is not convincing, everything has worked out for him since the playoff game and in the league, so much so that they have already obtained their pass to the grand final where they hope to win the game between Monterrey and Pachuca.
After having paid the fine for the disastrous tournament held the previous semester, the owner of the club, the businessman and tycoon Valentín Díez, appeared to speak with the directors and throw the house out the window with ‘bomb’ contracts that ended up giving up and reach the end.
for this match Toluca He arrived as the sweet expert after the overwhelming pace of America, who was the wide favorite as he was the leader and destroyed Puebla in both games. The American fans were excited to do something similar against Toluca, although they forgot that the team from Mexico usually puts them in check in each Liguilla.
Also, in this match the hero was the goalkeeper Tiago Volpi. The Brazilian showed why he is the best goalkeeper in Liga MX and thanks to his bailouts and saves, he prevented America from scoring that one goal that never appeared.
With this result Toluca He is motivated and in a better state of mind for what is to come. Although once again it will be a visitor in the game of the grand finale to be played next Sunday at the BBVA or Hidalgo stadium, as the case may be.
The third team with the most titles in the country is only 90 minutes away from getting their star number 11, and they are back in a final after 4 years of absence in this instance. well there for Toluca and congratulations to all your fans,
