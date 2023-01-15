This Saturday in the Nemesio Diez StadiumAmérica came from behind twice to salvage the 2-2 draw against Toluca, thanks to goals from the Uruguayan brian rodriguez Y Henry Martinin Matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.
Los Diablos went ahead through the Paraguayan Carlos Gonzalez Y Carlos Orrantiabut they were satisfied with the result and gave all the initiative to those led by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz.
Here the rating for each bluecream element:
Oscar Jimenez (9)
: Despite having conceded two goals, he prevented the result from being more bulky by having correct interventions. Barely at 7′ he saved a shot from Marcel Ruiz that cocoliso came to push In the second she could do little.
When they were still down, he again deflected a shot from Marcel and later stopped a header from Orrantia and another from the Chilean Valber Huerta. He also rushed out to cover another arrival of Charal, which made the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez He almost scored by having the bow empty.
In the complement he only saved another shot from Orrantiagiven that Toluca stopped attacking.
Sebastian Caceres (7)
: In the first half he made a mistake when it came to delivering the ball, but he was also attentive to reject it. He cost him the passing game like all the defense.
Israel Reyes (6): He also suffered with the aerial game, apart from sometimes he was surpassed in the one-on-one. Despite having a more relaxed second half, he almost scored a goal from cocoliso because he badly rejected a ball being the last man.
Luis Fuentes (7): In the first half he had few approaches, which improved for the second, placing precise crosses that did not end in a goal. However, he did not hinder correctly in the shot for the first goal and in the second they beat him back by having switched to the right side.
Emilio Lara (5): A sea of mistakes by the youth squad. He was surpassed several times in his band, without neglecting that in the first goal cocoliso He totally got his back by not responding in time. He was close to scoring an own goal by crushing a cross and in the second goal, he did not get to close in time after having changed bands with Sources. He redeemed himself in the plugin by appearing more frequently to throw crosses, however none were successful.
Pedro Aquino (6): He had a great recovery effort in the midfield, but he lacked greater projection on offense. He saw the yellow card at 35 ‘for a foul on Marcel. He went to 56 ‘.
Alvaro Fidalgo (7): He moved all over the pitch, trying to be the organizer of the attack, but it was very difficult for him because sometimes two or three covered him. The Spaniard sought to step into the area with filtered passes and avoiding several rivals, but it was not easy for him. After the brave departure of Jimenezhe lost the ball at the start and that almost took advantage of him Leo to put the third. He departed at 88′.
Diego Valdes (6): The Chilean was lost, making bad decisions. The first came in the first minute, as he received a ball inside the area in front of the goalkeeper, taking a loose shot, letting the goal escape. He lost balls, either by trying to taunt or playing badly. He does not have a failing grade because he received the tying penalty from the Chilean Claudio Baeza. He left at 72′.
Brian Rodriguez (7): He scored the goal at 16′ when he hit from the left side, beating Tiago Volpibut then it disappeared. In the second half, he let go of a good opportunity by failing to properly control a ball in the box.
Alejandro Zendejas (5): A bad game by the Mexican American who could never advance when easily stopped by the defense. His best action was a shot to the left that almost went in. After that, very little, so he went to 56 ‘.
Henry Martin (9): He returned to ownership and showed the reason. He set up assists for his teammates by playing post, giving his first assist to Valdes, who did not take advantage. He complicated his task for the scarlet rear, since he took them with his physical strength, he also had two headers that went wide. He scored from the penalty spot for the final 2-2. He left at 88′.
Richard Sanchez (6): He entered at 56′. His recovery task was good, but it was also caused by the facilities provided by the local team when they stopped going to the front.
Jonathan Rodriguez (7): He saw action at 56 ‘. He managed to filter a dangerous ball by overflowing the band, apart from achieving a header that went wide. He kept complaining excessively and managed to get a reprimand Orrantiasince he escaped in a counterattack.
Roger Martinez (5): Maybe he has his head out of Coapa. He entered at 72 ‘, delivered his passes badly, unable to avoid the rivals. He had the clearest for the tie, a totally solo shot in front of the goal, but he sent it flying into the stands.
Federico Viñas (S/C): Chosen at 88′. Little to do in that time, since Toluca remembered to attack.
Jonathan Dos Santos (S/C): He stepped onto the field at 88′ to freshen up the midfield. Untill there.
