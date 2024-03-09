Toloi robbed, thieves in the home of the Atalanta captain

Thieves in the home of Atalanta captain Rafael Toloi, in Bergamo. The attack, according to what L'Eco di Bergamo reports, would have been committed last Sunday afternoon, while the player was involved in the match Atalanta-Bologna at the Gewiss Stadium.

None of the defender's family was at home and the thieves had plenty of time to loot hugely valuable jewels and watches.

Toloi robbed, thieves in the house: sixth Atalanta player robbed

Upon returning, the family found everything upside down. The police arrived on site, with forensic men who carried out the investigations, looking for any footprints.

Toloi is the fifth Dea footballer to be the victim of thieves, after Boga, Muriel, Demiral and Scamacca. The perpetrator would perhaps be a group specializing in thefts from the homes of football players.