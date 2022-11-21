The Tolman 205 GTI is exactly how you should run a restomod. Big happy!

The undersigned was recently at a gas station topping off the almost infinite 80-liter tank of the Audi A6 Durability Tester. Then suddenly a Renault Clio Williams arrived. This one started later with refueling and was finished earlier. The car was completely original and in very nice condition. You’ll never see them like this again, really. And no matter how expensive or fast a supercar is, a 30-year-old hot hatch in good condition is possibly more impressive. Not only money was thrown at it, but also a lot of love.

I had to think about that when I saw the pictures of the Tolman 205 GTI. Tolman is a British company that restores and maintains historic racing and sports cars. Their latest project is this 205 GTI restomod, the ‘Tollman Edition‘. They’ve improved everything that was wrong with the 205 GTI and kept everything that’s great about it. It takes Tolman about 700 hours by car. The car you see in the photos is the first customer car.

Appearance

As you can see, Tolman doesn’t change the look. They just made it factory new. Not only visually, but also technically. Almost every screw and nut has come loose. Every possible part is made stainless. The car is then provided with a glass coating to remain beautiful for a long time.

There are a few mechanical adjustments. The engine has been boosted to 200 hp and 216 Nm. That doesn’t sound very impressive, but don’t forget that this car barely weighs 900 kg. In addition, it is not a turbotorretje, but a high-revving 1.9 liter sixteen valve. Yes, Peugeot fans. The original XU9 is still in it, instead of the well-known Mi16 or 306 GTI engine (that’s the XU10). Through hardware changes to the intake, cylinders and new cylinder head. There’s a MOTEC ECU (just like Brian O’Conner’s Eclipse!) and a stainless steel sports exhaust.

Interior Tolman 205 GTI

But more has been done. For example, there is an ATB-Quaife limited slip differential (wokkelsper) for better traction out of the corners. The handling has been improved with Bilstein dampers and an anti-roll bar. Optionally you can choose an AP racing big brake kit. Oh well, while you’re at it, take the brakes with you.

The interior has also been tackled link, without being immediately noticeable. The car has been completely reupholstered. The steering wheel is covered with Alcantara. Funny detail is the MOTEC instrumentation. That is completely digital, but designed exactly like that of the original Peugeot 205. Another nice detail is the Blaupunkt audio. This looks period-correct, but does have DAB and bluetooth. Apple CarPlay is possible if you want it. For a better sound there is a subwoofer.

Then the downside: the price. Tolman’s 205 GTI is expensive. It costs £55,000 pre-tax and without options. But, just like the original 205 from Peugeot, you get a 12-month warranty on your purchase.

