Spanish toll highways will increase their rates between 5% and 6.65% starting January 1, as confirmed this Saturday by the Ministry of Transport. It is a figure higher than the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to which the increase used to be linked because the department led by Óscar Puente has wanted to compensate for the limitation that was carried out last year to 4% so that they would not rise a 8.3% like inflation.

At the end of last year, the Government decided to approve a 4% increase in tolls for 2023 on the eleven toll highways, instead of the 8.4% that should have increased based on inflation that year. This limitation had the objective of softening what would have been the largest increase in highway rates in history, a cost that would not be affordable for users at a time of inflationary crisis. But it was agreed to continue compensating the concessionaires until 2026 for this limitation, that is, what was not paid in tolls last year will end up being paid by users in the following years and a financing line of 23.3 million was also established. of euros.

The concessionaires of the 1,500-kilometer state toll network (the main ones are Abertis, Itínere, Glovalbía and Ausol), which bill around 1,500 million euros per year, did not accept losing half of what they would have billed in 2023 if it were met. with the rise linked to the CPI. Therefore, after intense negotiation, the Ministry of Transportation established this compensation for them, although it was very far from what they requested.

The biggest rise since 2002



The increase of up to 6.65% that will be applied on January 1 will be the largest since the rate linking system with the CPI was approved in 2022. In fact, last year due to the limitation and this year due to compensation, they have been the only ones since 2022 that the automatic revaluation of tolls with the CPI is not applied. Until now the highest increase had been in 2007, when according to the average inflation of 2006, tolls rose by 4.5%. The increases in recent years were much lower, with 1.97% in 2022, 0.11% in 2021, 0.84% ​​in 2020 or 1.2% in 2019.

The rate update will occur starting Monday, January 1 on the eleven toll highways: AP-51, AP-61, AP-6, AP-53, AP-66, AP-7 Alicante-Cartagena, AP-7 Málaga-Guadiaro, AP-68 and AP-71, AP-9 and AP-46.

Of course, the Ministry has decided not to raise the tolls for another year on the highways managed by the State Society for Land Transport Infrastructure (SEITT) – the nine toll lanes that had to be rescued, including the Madrid radials -, which have not increased since 2019, when they fell by 30% on average.