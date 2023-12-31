Italians who love to take long journeys or who, for one reason or another, are forced to do so, will soon have to deal with a increase in tolls. Indeed, very soon: it seems that from 1 January 2024 we will see an average increase in motorway tolls including between 2 and 2.5%. This indiscretion, relaunched in recent days by Il Sole 24 Ore, refers to the motorway network as a whole, but it is clear that the extent of the increases will be different depending on the routes and the concessionaire companies.

Waiting for the decree

In this sense, the Mit-Mef interministerial decree will be decisive, signed by the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Economy, expected on the day of new Year's Eve. The societies dealerships at the moment they have preferred not to expose themselves too clearly, despite having hinted at a potential increase in tolls for next year.

Support investments

And not just to penalize motorists, according to them, but to support a good portion of the huge investments that each of them is planning for modernize and regenerate a network almost half a century old. If we think of Autostrade per l'Italia, for example, which manages around 50% of the national toll network, it plans investments of around 1.4 billion euros in the modernization of the main assets.

The location of Aiscat

“2024 will be a decisive year for the grounding of investment plans of companies. It should be underlined that in Italy, given the data in hand, motorway tolls, both for light vehicles and for heavy traffic, are lower than those of France and Spain – underlined Diego Cattoni, CEO of Autobrennero and president of Aiscat, the dealers' association – In France, compared to Italy, tolls are more expensive, on average, by 35% for light traffic and 93% for heavy traffic; in Spain 12.7% for cars and 7.2% for trucks”.