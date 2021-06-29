After more than a year of frozen rates, the national government authorized an increase in the tolls of the North and West accesses. The adjustment cannot exceed 9.7%. The National Highway Directorate (DNV) made official this Tuesday the new tariff table for the tolls of national routes and the North and West accesses. The new values ​​were unveiled through three resolutions that were published this Tuesday in the Official Gazette Y They will be in force from next Thursday, July 1.

It is that the national government decided to increase the tariff table of all the national concessioned routes that depend on Corredores Viales. This is the first increase since 2019. In 2020 the rates were frozen.

Resolution 944/2021 contemplates the new tariff scheme for the North Access and West Access. For the first, the rates for private cars that must pass through the cabins on Debenedetti and Márquez streets will escalate to $ 33 in promotional hours (with 30% discount with telepase), $ 49 in Valley hours (with 15% discount with automatic pass), $ 66 in peak hours (with 10% discount) and $ 66 in congestion hours (with 5% discount).

On the other hand, for the Tigre, Capitán Juan de San Martín, Buen Ayre, Route 202, Camino Real, Belgrano and Route 197 stations it will go to $ 41 in ‘Promotion’ time, $ 58 in ‘Valley’ time and $ 71 in time ‘Peak’ and ‘Congestion’. For Campana and Pilar stations it will be $ 49 (Promotion), $ 66 (Valley) and $ 82 (Peak and Congestion). In all cases, the automatic payment discount will remain similar to the previous ones.

As for the West Access, it will escalate to $ 41 in promotional hours (30% discount with automatic payment), $ 58 in Valley hours (15% discount), $ 71 in peak hours (10% discount) and $ 71 in hours congestion (5% discount).

The increase in the ticket is due to the “significant variation in the prices of certain main components of the items of operation, conservation and maintenance and support services.”

In Resolution 943/2021 they published the new values ​​of the Zarate toll, that varies with respect to manual payment and automatic payment. For private car drivers who pay in cash the fee is $ 220.00 and $ 187.00 with automatic payment.

The most expensive value of the pass is for trucks with more than 6 axles that must pay $ 440 with manual pass and $ 374 with telepase. In addition, there were changes in different positions of national routes.

And Resolution 942/2021 details the new tariff table of the highway corridor – section I. In the case of Santa Fe, the toll will cost $ 88. While the toll located in Makallé (route 16 kilometer 59.8) would go from $ 80 to $ 88.

The delay in rates

The last increase in tolls for the Pan-American Highway and the Western Access was in March 2019. In addition, between March 20, 2020 and May 18, 2020, the payment of tolls was suspended, as part of the measures taken in the coronavirus pandemic frame. And since May 29, health personnel and the armed forces have not been charged.

In all this time, rates were lagging behind due to inflation. In fact, the percentage of increase that the concessionaires intend is much higher than the one that will be made effective.

The rates were frozen since March 2019. Photo Germán García Adrasti The rates were frozen since March 2019. Photo Germán García Adrasti According to official sources, the GCO is asking for a 549% increase in the basic rate of the Western Access, which it would imply that the toll for cars goes from $ 53 to $ 550. And Ausol claims a rise of 766%. This means that, for example, at the Márquez toll, cars would go from paying $ 45 to $ 634.

The 9.7% increase proposed by the National Executive was also far from that applied to the Buenos Aires highways administered by AUSA. It was in two tranches, one 55% and the other 25%.

