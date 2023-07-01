Tolls in the state of São Paulo will be more expensive from this Saturday, July 1st. The amount charged will increase from R$ 33.80 to R$ 35.30 – the price for a two-axle passenger vehicle.

The new values ​​were defined by the Transport Agency of the State of São Paulo (Artesp), as provided for in the contract;

In addition to the Anchieta-Imigrantes stretch, considered the most expensive in the country, other stretches will also have a fee increase;

In the case of tolls on the Cônego Domenico Rangoni highways, in Santos, the new price is R$16.50; on the stretch of the Padre Manoel da Nóbrega highway, the driver must pay R$9.70;

The value was readjusted according to the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

