Dealers motorways wintoo much money? In a report published Friday, September 18, a Senate commission of inquiry pleads for a conditional reduction in toll prices. For example, users could pay less if they own an electric vehicle or if they take part in carpooling. For their part, motorists are rather divided. “If someone makes the investment to buy a car that consumes less, that’s it“, judges a driver.







“Having an electric car is very expensive. We don’t all have the means to buy a car that pollutes less. That is the problem“, says another. This ecological solution could be financed by the gain of the motorway companies. In fact, from 2023, dividends paid to shareholders will reach 40 billion euros. “This bonus can be shared“, considers Vincent Delahaye, vice-president of the Senate and author of the report.