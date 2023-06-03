A new type of toll road in France appears to be a booby trap for Dutch people who unknowingly default.

A classic experience of all Dutch people who go to the South in the summer is the péage on the French Autoroutes. Just through the toll gate and go with that banana. But don’t go too fast, by the way, because in La Douce France neither are the fines shower as you would hope.

It’s always a bit of a mess. Paying with money or a ticket, hanging out your window, you know the drill. There are, of course, modern solutions for this today. But yes, then you still have to use a device or an app or something like that. It is and remains an extra action. And of course big brother is watching you.

However, France now has a new phenomenon. The toll road, where it is not really clear that it is a toll road. There are no more gates, hardly any signs, in short, nothing that makes the unsuspecting Dutchman think that he (m/f/i) is driving on a toll road. Until the hard fine falls in the mailbox.

Because yes! Despite the fact that it is not really made clear that you will be fined if you do not pay toll on the A79, that is indeed the case. The ANWB has according to AD already received several reports from ‘concerned citizens’. Also French consumer organisation Que Choisir? has already had the necessary complaints from natives.

The company behind the toll road admits that quite a few road users have not paid the toll. In the past, this concerned 200,000 road users, out of a total of 4,000,000 road users. That’s ka-ching for the defaulters. Because the system works with license plate recognition, they will in principle automatically receive a fine.

At least, there is a possibility to pay within 72 hours of road use. But that period is certainly too short for many Dutch people who go on holiday or just spend the weekend in France. The 72 hours are long gone before they get the message. Fines range from 90 Euro to 375 Euro. So especially in the latter case (and if you get more fines) it is not nice to come home.

Nevertheless, people in France want to expand this system. According to environmentalists, it saves CO2 emissions because people do not wait at toll gates with a roaring engine et cetera. Maybe so, but for now it’s damn inconvenient. A bit with the French style, shall we say. Are you going on holiday to Germany? Let us know in the comments!

