Genoa – Almost six thousand (5,479) Ligurians are at risk of falling ill due to the heat. The correct term is “population susceptible to the effects of heat waves”. But also pay attention to the over 75s, apparently safe, which could have serious consequences due to the soaring mercury column (and humidity). The Region runs for cover with the InformAnziani toll-free number (800593235), valid throughout the territory seven days a week for twelve hours (from 8 to 20). Frail people and the elderly in difficulty – who will need the delivery of medicines or home shopping – will be able to call and book the service. Then it will be the social guardians – a platoon of 150 people in all of Liguria, half of them in Genoa alone – who will do the shopping on behalf of those who, with the infernal summer temperatures, are better off moving as little as possible. To the keepers, when there is need, volunteers will join you for telephone monitoring (regular calls to understand if the user needs assistance) and for a telephone company service (for those who are left alone by family members on vacation).

Genoa monitored by the ministry

The attention is on the whole regional territory, but it is Genoa under special surveillance. Also by the Ministry of Health, which has included the city of Lanterna in the list of 27 to be monitored with a daily bulletin which, depending on the color of the sticker (from green to red), establishes certain behaviors to adopt. Today and tomorrow, for example, the sticker of Genoa is yellow. “But from next week it should turn orange,” explains Ernesto Palummeri, RSA manager for Alisa. And he adds: «The capital is at risk for the number of inhabitants and for the productive activities. The scientific definition for cities of this type is “urban heat island”. For this reason, the Genoese will be given an extra weapon, in addition to the toll-free number and social guardians. In Piazza De Ferrari, every afternoon from Monday to Friday 15 September, there will be a mobile clinic of the local health authority with specialists who will provide information and useful advice on the behavior to adopt in order not to run unnecessary risks.

The plan for RSA patients

In recent days, Palummeri sent the managers of the health residences the directive on the behavior to be followed when the combination of temperature and humidity increases the perception of heat: «In the nursing homes where air conditioning is present throughout the structure, there are no particular requirements. In the remaining ones, however, it will be necessary to move the patients to air-conditioned areas. At least in the hours most at risk. Air conditioning also in the rehabilitation gyms. Where it is not present, the peremptory order we have given is to stop the activity». And again: «Healthcare personnel will have to continuously hydrate patients, especially those with cognitive problems (some specific drugs block sweating, ed). Other particularly dangerous pathologies in the event of a massive heat wave are heart disease.

The Region: “Coordinated actions”

The commitment made by the Region to deal with the heat emergency with the right tools is underlined by the president Giovanni Toti and by the councilor for health Angelo Gratarola: «On the occasion of this particular period of the year, the Region puts in place and strengthens a series of coordinated actions which aim to deal with situations at risk of damage to health from heat waves. In addition to identifying the most fragile profiles who access city hospitals, attention is paid to people at home or hospitalized in social and health facilities. In order to be closer to the population, initiatives by healthcare companies such as the Asl3 mobile clinic are back. Advice will also come through an awareness campaign via social media.